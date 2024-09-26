The cover of St. Vincent’s Todos Nacen Gritando, a Spanish-language reworking of her latest LP, All Born Screaming. Photo: Nasty Little Man

Expanded editions — whether it’s a more lavish repackaging, the addition of bonus tracks or tacking on live cuts — are nothing new in the music business.



But, as re-releases go, a top-to-bottom overhaul of a record that’s not even six months old — and in another language which is not the artist’s native tongue, no less — is a rarity.



Leave it to Dallas-bred singer-songwriter Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent, to hit upon a novel concept for her self-produced seventh studio album, All Born Screaming, which dropped back in April.

As we noted at the time, it’s an extraordinary work: “The transfixing, frequently harrowing Screaming — 10 vivid tracks, featuring some of Clark’s most visceral work to date — is laced with self-loathing and sounds that often feel hauled up from some unsettling subterranean place,” I said of the record upon release.



Now, that masterful effort has been recast, as Clark ventured back into the studio, and with assistance from Alan Del Rio Ortiz, reconceived Screaming as Todos Nacen Gritando, the “Spanish translation,” as it’s being billed. Gritando is due out Nov. 15, and you can hear Clark’s reworked version of “Broken Man,” now rechristened “Hombre Roto,” below.

“The origins of Todos Nacen Gritando can be traced back to some of the most memorable shows I’ve ever played, in Mexico, South America and recently Primavera Barcelona in 2023,” Clark said in a statement. “Though separated by time and geography, and across a diverse range of settings and venues, these crowds were united in their passion — singing every word to every song in perfect English. It was truly inspiring. Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can’t I meet them halfway?”

Clark worked with Del Rio Ortiz to translate the lyrics of Screaming’s songs — “tweaking here and there for melodic reasons, making every effort to stay true to the song at hand without sacrificing accuracy,” Clark said in a statement — and re-sang each track to create Gritando.



St. Vincent will continue her world tour — perhaps her next leg will feature some Spanish-language debuts? — behind Screaming in October, picking back up in Dublin on Oct. 13. Her current touring schedule for 2024 wraps up in Hong Kong in December. Although a smattering of 2025 dates are on her calendar, there is still no North Texas stop on the horizon.

