Don Louis Photo: Caylee Robillard

If you haven’t heard, Post Malone is going country.

The Grapevine-raised superstar singer and songwriter will release his debut country project, F-1 Trillion, on Aug. 16, marking his latest evolution from rap to rock and pop to the friendly embrace of the Nashville establishment — no really, Posty’s made his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Given his Texas ties, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Post Malone would venture into the country realm, but he’s far from the only Lone Star State artist putting their stamp on the beloved genre.

Here are four more North Texas-bred acts who are bending country music to their own, unique sensibilities.

Angel White



As the Cleburne native put it to me earlier this year: “People who are from Texas and [have] been on this land for however long are wired different, and have real roots in life. So that just inevitably bleeds into whatever somebody does that is from Texas.” His vibrant, moody approach to country music makes his debut EP Ghost of the West: Volume I irresistible.

Don Louis



Born in Irving, the rising country star known as Don Louis will drop his debut LP, Liquor Talkin, on Aug. 23. Among his influences, there are the expected names — George Strait, Toby Keith — but also some intriguing exceptions: J Cole and the Weeknd. That blend of styles — old-school country and 21st century R&B and pop — makes for an intoxicating brew.

Hanani

Arlington artist Hanani identifies primarily as a rapper and singer, but his recent single “Take Me Home,” featured on an episode of “The Local Show,” finds him venturing into more countrified territory. As my colleague Alec Spicer wrote of the track, “You would think ‘Take Me Home’ is a sound he’s already called home for a while.”

91’ Thompson



The Dallas-based singer-songwriter 91’ Thompson’s latest single, “Time Machine,” fuses hip-hop and country in fascinating fashion. He describes the track in press materials: “The song reflects on the desire for a fresh start in life or the longing to revisit past memories, particularly the best moments. The lyrics convey a sense of nostalgia and a wish to relive cherished experiences.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.