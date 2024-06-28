The KXT Local Show: Hanani, Ella Red, Kinsley August

Somehow, June has all but gotten past us already! Before we open July with a special playlist (more on that next week!), we wanted to score the sunset of the month with a stacked show this week.

We had a feeling the new single from Fort Worth band The Plum Boys would get stuck in your head just as fast as it did ours, so we knew we had to open last night’s show with it. “What I Really Found” nods to the best of the ‘80s while dressed in shades of modern indie-pop.

Singer-songwriter Tyler Hook is looking to escape on “Let’s Take a Train” with mentions of Houston, Austin, Albuquerque, and of course, Dallas. He’s manifesting fruition of the pipe dream that is high-speed rail transportation in Texas, and it’s fun to join him in that “if only” delusion.

Agustus, the solo rock outfit from Gera Hernandez, has been one of our favorite new projects this year. After you check out this week’s new track from him titled “Hard Ways,” run it back on “Ready Or Not” from earlier this year.

You’ve heard us spinning a lot from Secrecies as of late because we can’t get enough of their new album, Perfect Bite. Their latest single, “Worn Out” comes to us just in time for their show tonight at Sundown at Granada with DAMOYEE as part of our KXT Summer Concert Series!

And if you’re a musician in North Texas, you might just end up on a future KXT concert series lineup. We want to hear from you — submit your music right here.

Check out the full playlist below!

Kinsley August

One of the coolest things about the Local Show is that it’s often the place you’ll hear something before it’s even officially released. This week, Dallas psych-rock artist Kinsley August is back with the premiere of a gorgeous new ballad titled “Unknown To You.” August says the song is inspired by the exchange of energy from the intoxicating connection between a performer and their audience. “Unknown To You” is out on all platforms today.



Hanani

Arlington artist Hanani made his Local Show debut this week with a tender track that finds him exploring his own soulful version of country music. Though his catalog up to now has sprung from soul, to R&B, to hip-hop, you would think “Take Me Home” is a sound he’s already called home for a while. Hanani give us a full country album challenge!

Ella Red

Ella Red’s light and breezy new single called “Sticks And Stones” is just a small, sweet taste of what you can expect from her wide blend of pop music. In fact, the Frisco singer-songwriter is among the artists we’ve tapped for our special KXT Summer Concert Series for that very reason. You can catch her live next month at the Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano with Phantomelo.

The KXT Local Show – 6/28/24

“Breadcrumbs” – Cut Throat Finches

“20 Beers” – Counterfeit Cowboy

“What I Really Found” – The Plum Boys

“Let’s Take a Train” – Tyler Hook

“Moving Away” – Matt Hillyer

“Take Me Home” – Hanani

“Sticks and Stones” – Ella Red

“Waves” – Damoyee

“Worn Out” – Secrecies

“Hard Ways” – Agustus

“The Shrike” – Playtime Rabbit

“All My Days” – Side Saddle

“Some Place” – Aztec Milk Temple

“I Notice Things” – Bencjones

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.