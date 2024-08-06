Dallas dive bar The Goat stands the test of time with the spirit of the blues

Pete Barbeck hosts the blues jam at The Goat every Thursday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There are few things that stand the test of time, and the neighborhood blues bar The Goat is one of those special things.

Last Thursday on a warm Summer night, Pete Barbeck hosted the weekly blues jam at the East Dallas dive bar, a jam that he’s fronted for over 20 years. Opened in the 1970s, and originally named the Office Club, The Goat has been a pillar in the community supporting blues music.

Over the years, it’s become the stomping grounds of new and experienced musicians alike – where younger folks come to earn their chops alongside local legends willing to give them some guidance. This place was one of the first homes of Dallas artists like Ryan Berg and Nick Snyder, when they were barely old enough to get a shot from the bar.

Walking in and hearing Barbeck sing the lyrics, “I live the life I love / Love the life I live / And the life I live baby / It’s all I’ve got to give,” immediately brings a smile to the face – as these particular lines could be the personal anthem of this noteworthy venue.

A few 20-somethings at the corner table bob their heads and seem enthralled by Barbeck’s smooth guitar solos or Dallas Anderson tickling the keys. Behind them, a few gambling stations and a vintage cigarette vending machine line the wall.

“If I’m thinking about dating somebody, and they’re down to go to The Goat for a night cap, I know they’re cool,” laughed long-time patron Susan Carson. “This is so Dallas.”

Check out The Goat’s packed schedule and get a taste of what’s kept them in business all these years.

Every Tuesday: Aaron Burton’s Delta Blues with Special Guest (9:00pm)

Every Wednesday: Karaoke with Snake (10:00pm)

Every Thursday: Blues Jame with Pete Barbeck (9:00pm)

Every Sunday: Karaoke with Javier (9:30 PM)

Friday, August 9L Legendary Woo Brothers

Saturday, August 10: Christian Brooks

Friday, August 16: Ryan Berg and the Velvet Ears

Saturday, August 17: Tutu Jones

Friday, August 23: Perry Jonest and Pete Barbeck

Saturday, August 24: Squirrel and the Girl

Friday, August 30: CT Davis and the Powerhouse Blues Band

Saturday, August 31: Boogiemnan

Young buck Alex on sax at The Goat blues jam. Photo: Jessica Waffles

If the walls at The Goat could talk, you probably wouldn’t believe the stories. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The fierce Dallas Anderson leading the band at The Goat for the weekly blues jam. Photo: Jessica Waffles

An important reminder posted in the bathroom at The Goat. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The magnificent Jack Weisenburg on harmonica at The Goat. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dan Thacker caught in the mirror behind the bar at The Goat. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pete Barbeck has hosted the blues jam at The Goat for over 20 years, creating his own legacy in East Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The pool table is always occupied at The Goat. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wayne Marchand on bass (right) brings a joy to the stage through his smile. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

