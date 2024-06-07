The KXT Local Show: Allison Ponthier, Depression Nap, Stephanie Sammons

June is Pride Month, and KXT is celebrating all month long with special programming, including this week’s edition of the Local Show – all of the songs you heard this week feature LGBTQ musicians from North Texas!

Kaash Paige recently switched up her sound with a new electronic-infused album called Catch Me while I Care. This week we heard one of the record’s standout tracks, “Die Young” that will get even the most sheepish to step out on the dancefloor.

McKinney artist Katherine Paterson’s new song “Brittany” explores the inability to pinpoint what you’re feeling when experiencing a flurry of complex emotions like yearning, loss and desire. The track comes from the folk singer/songwriter’s debut album, Wake, which dropped earlier this year. You can catch her next show at Red Zeppelin Records on June 8 as part of the Texas Music Revolution showcase.

LGBTQ artist Yexy Yexx teamed up with fellow North Texans Kali Flower and J. Saenz for an infectiously smooth blend of R&B and hip-hop on the remix of “Lately.” Now, we want an entire album from this trio.

Dallas artist DVD often crosses genres between indie-pop and alternative-rock. “Dirty Little Vacation” from his latest album, All Roads Lead to the Gift Shop, is a buzzy earworm that chases dreamy escapism.

And there’s so much more featured in this week’s Local Show playlist below, including surf-rock and Spanish indie-pop. Plus, the Pride celebrations don’t stop here – you can hear an entire hour dedicated to Pride anthems every Tuesday in June at 7 p.m. on KXT!

Of course, if you’re an artist in North Texas, we want to hear you next. Submit your music for Local Show consideration right here.

Allison Ponthier

The new Breaking The Fourth Wall EP from Allen indie-pop breakout artist Allison Ponthier has been on repeat for us since it dropped last month, and leading the pack of those replays is “Skin.” Ponthier herself has jokingly described it as a “lesbian serial killer song,” and while that alone should catch your attention, its slick production paired with her biting lyrics of infatuation and lust should be enough to leave it stuck in your head.

Depression Nap

Fort Worth band Depression Nap also has a brand new EP out called Squeeze, and at the crux of it is a warm and hazy yet moving track called “Conversion Therapy.” The band features familiar names in the North Texas music scene: Daniel Markham on lead guitar, Kevin England of Cool Jacket on rhythm guitar, Jackdaw of Crooked Bones on bass, and Joey Johnson of Oatmeal Pizza on drums. The project is led by vocalist Urban Castro, and this song, specifically, chronicles his journey with growing up feeling different and eventually coming to terms with his sexuality. Depression Nap’s next show is on June 28 at Tulips in Fort Worth.

Stephanie Sammons

Last month, folk singer/songwriter Stephanie Sammons dropped a deeply personal collection of storytelling on her new album, Time and Evolution. “Billboard Sign” is a touching look at Sammons’ songwriting prowess, as the song is inspired by her difficult experience coming out as a lesbian in a traditional Southern Baptist home. The track also led to her being lauded as a 2024 Kerville New Folk finalist. You can hear Time and Evolution live at Sammons’ record release show on June 8 at Opening Bell Coffee in Dallas.

The KXT Local Show – 6/6/24

“Skin” – Allison Ponthier

“Gravity” – Averi Burk

“Malos Modales” – Ceci Ceci

“Dirty Little Vacation” – DVD

“Evil Does It” – Pearl Earl

“Conversion Therapy” – Depression Nap

“Die Young” – Kaash Paige

“Three Stripes” – Cure For Paranoia

“Lying Love” – Lorelei K

“Billboard Sign” – Stephanie Sammons

“Brittany” – Katherine Paterson

“High Enough” – Golden Aquarians

“Lately (Remix)” – Yexy Yexx ft. Kali Flower & J. Saenz

“Key At The Door” – Dezi 5

“Princess Charming” – Loners Club

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.