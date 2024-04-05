The KXT Local Show: The Throwback Thursday Edition

I can’t believe The Local Show has been on Thursdays this whole time and we’ve never done a Throwback Thursday show!!! Until now, that is.

It all started when evening host Jackson Wisdorf, weekend host Eric Bright, and I were in EB’s office one-day talking shop. Eric also heads up our operations department and has all kinds of amazing audio gear in his office… including a pristine copy of the vinyl Lab 75 from the University of North Texas One O’Clock Lab Band. (Of course, back in 1975, it was North Texas State University.) Pair that with the 12×12 North Texas compilation albums from the ’80s that I picked up about a decade ago that I was burning to play on KXT and a great idea was born.

The result was a show mixed with jazz, cumbia, r&b, and indie rock all from days past – some more recent than others, but all amazing.

You’ll see the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, don’t forget to submit your songs – especially throwbacks – here.

The North Texas indie folk group is still making music- they just performed at Club Dada in February! We checked out a gentle and slightly haunting track off their 2014 album “Time Gone By.”

The Dallas rockers released the album Quick Bionic Arms back in 1997, and the project was re-released a couple of years ago by the DFW Legacy Project. The organization releases limited edition vinyls of DFW classics and it’s exactly how I got my hands on this record. “Precious” took me right back in time in the best way.

Lao is such an amazing talent. In addition to releasing two albums, she is also a fiber artist and muralist based here in North Texas. We checked out the super smooth “Gold Link” from her debut album SPCTRM.

The KXT Local Show – 4/4/24

Justin Pickard- Tennesee Brown

Seryn- We Will All Be Changed

Chomsky- Gravitate

Doosu- Precious

The One O’Clock Lab Band- Overture To The Royal Mongolian Suma Fusbal Festival

Sam Lao- Gold Link

RBD- Tidal Wave

The Fort Worth Cats- Ship Of Fools

Course Of Empire- We Got The Beat

La Fuerza- A Mover El Bote

Barbara Garnett- Rich Girl

The Orbans- Like A Liar

Bethan- I Need A Pill To Help Me Sleep

Featured Image: Bethan. Photo: Chris Phelps.

