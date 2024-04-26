The KXT Local Show: Ceci Ceci, New Ellum, Silver Skylarks



It’s April, so as expected, the temperatures are already rising in North Texas, and we knew we had to turn up the heat this week.

We are anticipating the debut album from Silver Skylarks, and when you hear their brand-new song featuring a hip-hop legend, you’ll understand why. Speaking of new albums, Fort Worth alt-rock artist Henry The Archer is teasing his latest with a ripping new track titled “ViolinT.” And if you managed to escape Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department, Dallas Americana duo New Ellum has a touchingly somber single that might just get you sent to a similar department of their own.

Don’t sleep on the full playlist below, and if you’re a musician in North Texas, definitely don’t sleep on the chance to submit your music here.

Ceci Ceci

This new Spanish-language cut from one of Dallas’ most promising young artists packs everything needed to draw you to the dance floor. “Malo Modales” is entrancing with a stir of warm indie-pop and Spanish guitar chords embedded with Ceci Ceci’s dreamy vocals. Add this to your summer playlists now, because let’s be real, May is the honorary first month of the the sweltering season in Texas.

Kennedy Taylor

In her Local Show debut, Dallas soul/R&B artist Kennedy Taylor sees the glass half-full. Ironically, “Low” stands at the peak of her latest release — a four-song EP titled Catharsis — with a glow of infectious optimism as she sings, “this life ain’t easy but it’s worth all the tears.”

Silver Skylarks

A few weeks back, you heard the debut single from Silver Skylarks, a soulful funk project from Danny Balis and Jeff “Skin” Wade, and if you’re like us, you probably couldn’t get enough. Now, they’re back with the title track from their forthcoming album, The Number One Set and Sound, which drops on May 3. This time, they have linked up with legendary rapper Large Professor, known for collaborations with hip-hop heavy hitters like Nas and A Tribe Called Quest.

The KXT Local Show – 4/25/24

“Number One Set and Sound” – SIlver Skylarks

“Oh BBY” – Larry Gee

“Wanna” – Bryce Bangs

“Bye Bye Baby” – New Ellum

“Malos Modales” – Ceci Ceci

“Don’t You Remember” – Chammeili

“Liars, Cops and Thieves” – FIT

“ViolinT” – Henry The Arhcer

“Low” – Kennedy Taylor

“Time Machine (Eternal Version)” – Electric Tongues

“Falling In Love In California” – SARRA

“Guayaba” – Alex O’aiza

“Pulling Teeth” – Slow Joy

“Totally Cool If It’s Not Cool” – The Heads and Bodies

“MercedesBenz” – David Forsyth