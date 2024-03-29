The KXT Local Show: Silver Skylarks, Siblings, Alex O’aiza

The local show inbox was packed full this week! We got the debut single from Dallas funk and soul duo Silver Skylarks, Grand Prairie artist Alex O’aiza sent in his new summer jam, and we checked out new music from Denton’s Lovers&Lunatics. We also heard De Oro, the new project from Brave Little Howl lead singer Billy Hale.

You’ll see the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, don’t forget to submit your songs.

The new project from Danny Balis and Jeff “Skin” Wade is so full of funky goodness, it completely blew me – and all the other KXT DJs – away when we heard the debut single “Power Moves.” The song features Adrian Quesada from the Black Pumas on guitar, hip hop pioneer Kool G Rap, and Austin duo US! Watch for the album, The Number One Set And Sound, to drop in May.

Warning- this song contains lyrics some might find offensive.

The members of this Dallas group are actual siblings named Quinn and Iko. They say that decades of petty arguments have led to a pretty fast songwriting experience. They submitted their laid back and jazzy song “Handsome But Pitiful” to this year’s NPR Tiny Desk Contest.

O’aiza’s new song captures the essence of a head-over-heels fling and is inspired by the tropical fruit guava (which is guayaba in Spanish.) This one reached us right in time to play on repeat this summer.

The KXT Local Show -3/28/24

Silver Skylarks – Power Moves (feat. US! and Kool G Rap)

Joshua Ray Walker- Sexy After Dark

SARRA- Falling In Love In California

Alex O’aiza- Guayaba

Dr Oro- Bleak

Side Saddle- Moving Out West

Larry Gee- Oh BBY

Lovers&Lunatics- Vampire

Kali Flower- Got A Clue

Quincy Forte- Millionaire Dreams

Hello Lucky- Honey

Andy Yu- Civic

Los Beckleys- Serotonin

Bryce Bangs- Wanna

Siblings- Handsome But Pitiful

Paper Cups- Bird In Flight

Fetured Image: Jeff “Skin” Wade and Danny Balis are Silver Skylarks. Photo: Jason Chinnock.

UPDATE: This post was updated on March 29 to correct the attribution of a photo and update punctuation.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.