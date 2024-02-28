Mixing genres with The Deadly Beloved, Roach Noises & Loners Club at Ruins

A full band on stage

Loners Club opened up the show with soulful rnb vibes. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last week, the vibrant heart of Deep Ellum pulsed with an electrifying energy as local bands Loners Club, Roach Noises and The Deadly Beloved took the stage inside The Limbo Room at Ruins. The night promised a diverse array of sounds, and it certainly delivered – treating attendees to a musical journey through soulful R&B pop, heavy alternative, and genre-bending rock.

Loners Club kicked off the evening with their soulful R&B pop vibes. From the very start, they had the crowd in the palm of their hand, exclaiming, “This is for the gays!” as the audience erupted into dance on a Thursday night.

A musician singing on stage

Loners Club has a classic quality to their stage presence. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A handwritten set list

The Loners Club set list. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Loners’ infectious energy and the band’s groovy tunes drew in more spectators, doubling the crowd size by the middle of their set. As they wrapped up with the sassy rendition of “Moving On,” the crowd echoed their empowering mantra: “I am the shit. I am that bitch. I am that person.”

The band plans to release a new single in April called “desire,” and will be playing their first headlining show at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton for their event “Loner Eclipse” on April 19.

A musician singing on stage

Loners Club comes with a little attitude. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and playing guitar on stage

Alt rock band Roach Noises brings an edgy vibe to the stage at Ruins, donning cockroach antenna upon their heads. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Next up, Roach Noises burst onto the stage with the ferocity of a racehorse. While deciphering the lyrics proved challenging at times, the raw energy and vibe of their music were undeniable.

Their heavy alternative sound, coupled with quirky stage presence – complete with cockroach antennae – provided a stark contrast to the previous act.

The show was reminiscent of the before-times (before Covid) when bands of different genres teamed up and got their audiences excited about the other acts. The crowd came early and stayed late to support these artists.

A full band on stage

Roach Noises inside the Limbo Room at Ruins. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Roach Noises strike a pose in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd dancing

The crowd was responsive and energetic at Ruins. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The grunge/post-punk three-piece is fronted by Roxanne Hill, who commands the stage with theatrical intensity, bone-chillingly deep vocals paired with hard-hitting riffs and lyrics. 

“I’ve said Roach Noises is like if Elliot Smith and Bryan Wilson listened to Sonic Youth and Bolt Thrower,” Hill said in an article with Voyage Dallas.

The band recently won the Best Alternative Rock Act at the Dallas Entertainment Awards last month, and has several upcoming shows including March 21 at Trees with Deap Vally, April 5-7 weekend at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, and May 4-5 weekend at Pecan Street Festival in Austin.

Roach Noises will be dropping their debut EP on July 14 this year – on National Be Nice to Bugs Day.

A musician smiling

Roxanne HIll of Roach Noises gets a little goofy on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing drums

Roach Noises will give you bass face. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician bending backward on stage

Changing perspective on stage with Roach Noises. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Closing out the night, The Deadly Beloved took the stage by storm, captivating the audience with their theatrical vibes and tight musicality. With strong vocals and elements of math rock and breakbeats, they seamlessly blended genres, offering a unique sonic experience.

From haunting violin solos to Dragonforce-esque guitar parts, their set was a rollercoaster ride of emotions and energy.

A full band on stage

The Deadly Beloved is a genre-bending band with stellar talent from every member. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing on stage

Xavier Bernazard of The Deadly Beloved on stage at Ruins. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The camaraderie among the band was evident, as they effortlessly flowed through the performance and kept the music tight.

Their set list included songs from their latest offering “HAUNTED,” which dropped just before Halloween last year. Their 2022 debut album Balloons For My Funeral has seen over 90,000 listens on Spotify.

Keep an eye out for their upcoming Summer single, “Can’t Go Under.”

A handwritten set list

The Deadly Beloved set list. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing drums on sage

Sinclaire Wade gave elements of math rock & breakbeats on the drums at Ruins with The Deadly Beloved. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing on stage and playing piano

Lauren Samonte on stage as part of The Deadly Beloved. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The Deadly Beloved. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing violin on stage

The injection of violin during the set gave The Deadly Beloved a haunting quality. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 
