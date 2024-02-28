Last week, the vibrant heart of Deep Ellum pulsed with an electrifying energy as local bands Loners Club, Roach Noises and The Deadly Beloved took the stage inside The Limbo Room at Ruins. The night promised a diverse array of sounds, and it certainly delivered – treating attendees to a musical journey through soulful R&B pop, heavy alternative, and genre-bending rock.

Loners Club kicked off the evening with their soulful R&B pop vibes. From the very start, they had the crowd in the palm of their hand, exclaiming, “This is for the gays!” as the audience erupted into dance on a Thursday night.

Loners’ infectious energy and the band’s groovy tunes drew in more spectators, doubling the crowd size by the middle of their set. As they wrapped up with the sassy rendition of “Moving On,” the crowd echoed their empowering mantra: “I am the shit. I am that bitch. I am that person.”

The band plans to release a new single in April called “desire,” and will be playing their first headlining show at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio in Denton for their event “Loner Eclipse” on April 19.

Next up, Roach Noises burst onto the stage with the ferocity of a racehorse. While deciphering the lyrics proved challenging at times, the raw energy and vibe of their music were undeniable.

Their heavy alternative sound, coupled with quirky stage presence – complete with cockroach antennae – provided a stark contrast to the previous act.

The show was reminiscent of the before-times (before Covid) when bands of different genres teamed up and got their audiences excited about the other acts. The crowd came early and stayed late to support these artists.

The grunge/post-punk three-piece is fronted by Roxanne Hill, who commands the stage with theatrical intensity, bone-chillingly deep vocals paired with hard-hitting riffs and lyrics.

“I’ve said Roach Noises is like if Elliot Smith and Bryan Wilson listened to Sonic Youth and Bolt Thrower,” Hill said in an article with Voyage Dallas.

The band recently won the Best Alternative Rock Act at the Dallas Entertainment Awards last month, and has several upcoming shows including March 21 at Trees with Deap Vally, April 5-7 weekend at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair, and May 4-5 weekend at Pecan Street Festival in Austin.

Roach Noises will be dropping their debut EP on July 14 this year – on National Be Nice to Bugs Day.

Closing out the night, The Deadly Beloved took the stage by storm, captivating the audience with their theatrical vibes and tight musicality. With strong vocals and elements of math rock and breakbeats, they seamlessly blended genres, offering a unique sonic experience.

From haunting violin solos to Dragonforce-esque guitar parts, their set was a rollercoaster ride of emotions and energy.

The camaraderie among the band was evident, as they effortlessly flowed through the performance and kept the music tight.

Their set list included songs from their latest offering “HAUNTED,” which dropped just before Halloween last year. Their 2022 debut album Balloons For My Funeral has seen over 90,000 listens on Spotify.

Keep an eye out for their upcoming Summer single, “Can’t Go Under.”

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.