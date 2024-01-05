The KXT Local Show: Wirerims, DAMOYEE, Chammeili

Artists from all over North Texas submitted songs for our first KXT Local Show of the year. We got started with the appropriately titled “New Year, New Me” from Denton band Wirerims, checked out Carrollton indie psych rock project Citrus, and heard the new Americana single “MercedesBenz” from David Forsyth before his new album, How ‘Bout That, is released in February. We even got new songs out of Fort Worth from The Troumatics and Izzy Ryder and Xyzsa Love sent in her new r&b/pop number “Wanna Be” from Rockwall.
Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.
Wirerims
The Denton band brings the 90s alt vibes with “New Year, New Me,” which was recorded at Civil Audio in Denton.
DAMOYEE
DAMOYEE is a powerhouse talent who graduated from the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas AND Berklee College of Music. Her latest EP, Loopcore No. 1, is a collection of songs she created in real-time while live-streaming to an audience on TikTok.
Chammeili
Kaamya Sharma is the artist behind the project Chammeili. She recently moved to North Texas and says that the project’s debut album, Icy Blue, is an exploration of synth-folk, dream pop, and indie rock.
The KXT Local Show – 1/4/2023
Wirerims- New Year, New Me
Primo Danger- Part Time
Damon K. Clark- I’ll Blame Myself
Xyzsa Love- Wanna Be
Paper Cups- Bird In Flight
Carbon Love- Your Man
DAMOYEE- Don’t Know (Reimagined)
Chammeili- Don’t You Remember
John Buffalo- Accidents
Izzy Ryder- Shoreline
Citrus- Nervous Surfer
Lorena Leigh- Whales
The Troumatics- Cigarette Love
David Forsyth- MercedesBenz
Featured Image: Chammeili. Photo: Addie Briggs
The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.
Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.