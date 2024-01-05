The KXT Local Show: Wirerims, DAMOYEE, Chammeili

Artists from all over North Texas submitted songs for our first KXT Local Show of the year. We got started with the appropriately titled “New Year, New Me” from Denton band Wirerims, checked out Carrollton indie psych rock project Citrus, and heard the new Americana single “MercedesBenz” from David Forsyth before his new album, How ‘Bout That, is released in February. We even got new songs out of Fort Worth from The Troumatics and Izzy Ryder and Xyzsa Love sent in her new r&b/pop number “Wanna Be” from Rockwall.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

The Denton band brings the 90s alt vibes with “New Year, New Me,” which was recorded at Civil Audio in Denton.

DAMOYEE is a powerhouse talent who graduated from the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas AND Berklee College of Music. Her latest EP, Loopcore No. 1, is a collection of songs she created in real-time while live-streaming to an audience on TikTok.

Kaamya Sharma is the artist behind the project Chammeili. She recently moved to North Texas and says that the project’s debut album, Icy Blue, is an exploration of synth-folk, dream pop, and indie rock.

The KXT Local Show – 1/4/2023

Wirerims- New Year, New Me

Primo Danger- Part Time

Damon K. Clark- I’ll Blame Myself

Xyzsa Love- Wanna Be

Paper Cups- Bird In Flight

Carbon Love- Your Man

DAMOYEE- Don’t Know (Reimagined)

Chammeili- Don’t You Remember

John Buffalo- Accidents

Izzy Ryder- Shoreline

Citrus- Nervous Surfer

Lorena Leigh- Whales

The Troumatics- Cigarette Love

David Forsyth- MercedesBenz

Featured Image: Chammeili. Photo: Addie Briggs

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.