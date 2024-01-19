The KXT Local Show: Cure For Paranoia, David Forsyth feat. Frankie Leonie, After A Night of Unsettling Dreams

Dallas came in hot this week with new releases from hip-hop collective Cure for Paranoia, americana crooner David Forsyth, and indie project After A Night Of Unsettling Dreams. We even had a song debut from soul act Chris J. Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout. BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE!!! Two Dallas artists made their Local Show debuts this week: S.J. gave us the jazzy “Better” while Amethyst Michelle helped us “Forget” with her new alternative number.

To help balance things out a bit, we went to Denton with Wee-Beasties frontman Richard Haskins‘ solo new wave-influenced single, “Impressions,”and checked in with Irving hip-hop artist Byron Davis Jr. We also ended the show this week with a real treat- a throwback instrumental from The Fort Worth Cats, a band that was active in the Texas punk scene in the late ’70s to early ’80s.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music (and more classic tracks!) here.

The hip-hop collective had a stellar 2023- earning a spot on both the YouTube show NPR Tiny Desk Top Shelf and on the Tiny Desk Competition’s tour stop in Houston. Ones to watch for sure, the song “From Texas,” has carried us into 2024.

(Warning- This song contains explicit lyrics.)

The second release from Forsyth’s upcoming album, How ‘Bout That, brings us the welcome return of songstress Frankie Leonie, and the team-up is nothing short of spectacular. The song was co-written by Forsyth and Leonie with help from brothers Jackson and Levi Scribner, and Forsyth says the song only took about an hour to write. It must have been meant to be… like the lovers in the song that you can’t help but root for.

The indie project comes to us from indie artist Lulio Guevara. He’s started the ambitious task of releasing a new song each week and he says the first is a song about love, travel, and obsession.

The KXT Local Show – 1/18/23

Cure For Paranoia feat. Pat Ron and the Institute- From Texas

Dana Harper- Daydreaming

Chammeili- Don’t You Remember

After A Night Of Unsettling Dreams- I Lose My Mind In San Francisco

David Forsyth feat. Frankie Leonie- Love Comes Back Around

Matthew McNeal- The Hardest Part

Larry Gee- Find Your Way To My Heart

Chris J. Norwood & The Knockdown Dragout- Love Me Back To Life

SJ- Better

Byron Davis Jr.- I Need That Energy

Richard Haskins- Impressions

Amethyst Michelle- Forget

Paper Cups- Bird In Flight

Los Beckleys- Serotonin

Angel White- Villain

The Fort Worth Cats- Cat Call

Featured Image: David Forsyth.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.