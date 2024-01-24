Second annual Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference kicks off Feb. 28

The second annual Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference is right around the corner.

The musical line-up has begun to solidify, and will be spread across seven different venues in the Fort Worth Stockyards, beginning on Feb. 28 and continuing through March 2. The participating stages include: Billy Bob’s Texas, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, the White Elephant and Love Shack, among others — an outdoor stage will be featured as well.

While the conference panelists and topics are still being finalized, the artists populating those stages across four days have been revealed, and it’s a great mix of local and regional artists. (Although this year’s lineup is set, the festival encourages artists to make submissions for its consideration for future events, and those interested in doing so can find more information here.)

Among those performing during this year’s Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference include Uncle Lucius, Grady Spencer & the Work, Jack Ingram, Summer Dean, Abraham Alexander, Angel White, Ben Kweller, Matt Hillyer, Shinyribs and many more. You can view the full line-up at fortworthmusicfestival.com.

A limited number of single-day general admission passes are on sale now for the three days of the festival (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday). Each pass provides general admission for that day to performances at all participating venues. A single-day general admission pass will set you back $39.50.

The annual festival and conference is produced by Live Nation in partnership with Tim Love and Larry Joe Taylor, and per press materials, “aims to generate awareness surrounding the Texas music scene while working to build an infrastructure where artists can establish and grow their career in Texas and beyond.”

According to the festival, the inaugural 2023 edition attracted more than 3,500 attendees from 25 different states at 10 different venues within the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Given the recent spate of club closures in the city, there will doubtless be lots to discuss once this year’s festival and conference kick off.

The Fort Worth Music Festival and Conference, Fort Worth Stockyards. Feb. 28-March 2. Tickets are $39.50-$599.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).