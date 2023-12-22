The KXT Local Show: The Holiday Edition (Mostly, Kind Of)

The end of the year is looming, so it’s only appropriate that we took a look at (only some) of the KXT crew’s favorite North Texas releases of the year and mixed those with some holiday jams from DFW artists. Fort Worth’s Cameron Smith sent in a cover of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” while we got original holiday tunes from Arlington soul artist Larry Ladale and Dallas all around musicians Grades Of Absolute Truth and Corey Breedlove.

We’ll take a look at some more of our favorite NTX releases of the year during next week’s show. In the meantime, get a step ahead on submitting for next year right here.. 🙂

Ladale brings his signature positivity to his original Christmas tune. The soul number feels like it actually transports you to a “Christmas Wonderland.”

Grades of Absolute Truth is a DFW music scene vet. He first caught my eye at an Elements of Hip Hop Show about 15 years ago, and that’s when I became an instant fan. GOAT is a man of many talents- you can hear influences from hip hop, indie, blues, and country his original holiday song “Naughty ‘Round Here.”

Not only did Smith land a spot on our favorite local releases of the year list, he also delivered us this gentle, Americana cover of the Judy Garland classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The song comes complete with a video shot by KXT writer and photographer Waffles.

The multi-instrumentalist has been performing around town since he was a young teen, and dove into jazz a few years later. He co- wrote “My Christmas (With You)” with his girlfriend Krista Carson, who was inspired to write the song by Breedlove’s love for the holiday. The accomplished dancer can now add songwriter to her list of many talents.

The KXT Local Show – 12/21/23

Larry Ladale – Christmas Wonderland

Dana Harper – Daydreamer

Matthew McNeal- The Hardest Part

Grades Of Absolute Truth- Naughty ‘Round Here

Sarah Johnson- Lookin’ For Someone

Primo Danger- Part Time

Overshare- (Don’t) Frown me Down

Cory Cross- Ice On The Road

Katrina Cain- Gold

Quincy Forte- Millionaire Dreams

Pretty Boy Aaron feat. Tesia- Something Good

KellyMarie- Christmas Party

Alex O’aiza- TE QUEDAS O TE VAS

Loyal Sally feat. Ellen Once Again- The New Year

Cameron Smith- Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Corey Breedlove- My Christmas (With You)

Featured Image Courtesy of Corey Breedlove

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.