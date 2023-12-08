Arlo Parks mesmerizes Dallas crowd at intimate Granada Theater concert

London-based singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks graced the stage at Granada Theater with an intimate performance on Wednesday night in Dallas.

The artist made a special stop in the heart of Texas, treating the audience to a unique experience ahead of her upcoming US tour in March, which unfortunately won’t include stops in the Lone Star State.

Growing up in South West London with her background – half Nigerian, a quarter Chadian, and a quarter French—Parks faced challenges in navigating her identity.

A self-described “black kid who can’t dance for s**t, listens to emo music and currently has a crush on some girl in my Spanish class,” she struggled with societal norms.

Her childhood was underscored by a rich cultural tapestry, with Fela Kuti’s “Water” and Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” serving as early soundtracks.

However, the discovery of King Krule at age 13 would heavily influenced her music. She then ventured into hip-hop (like artists Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt and Loyle Carner) and rock (Jimi Hendrix, Shilpa Ray and David Bowie), as well as the subdued, pained sounds of Keaton Henson and Julien Baker.

These influences set the stage for her unique blend of hip-hop, rock, and confessional sounds.

Parks explains in her biography, “I would write stories so detailed you could taste them, while maintaining the energy and life of the hip-hop I loved.”

By the age of 17, she shaved her head, discovered her bisexuality, and produced a remarkable album’s worth of material that ended up on her 2021 debut record Collapsed in Sunbeams.

The album was nominated for both Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist of the year at the Grammys.

At the Granada Theater, Parks showcased her musical prowess and her personal journey.

A visual storyteller with a cinematic quality in her writing, influenced by horror films, streetwear, and abstract art, she engaged the Dallas audience in an unforgettable experience.

The venue’s cozy ambiance provided the perfect backdrop for Parks to connect intimately with her audience. The warm and receptive crowd hung onto every note of her tender-hearted melodies.

She treated fans to a setlist blending favorites from Collapsed, as well as tracks from her latest record My Soft Machine released earlier this year.

The band also played a rendition of “Pegasus,” a song Parks recorded with American songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Parks seamlessly integrated poetry into the evening, reciting original works “Happy Queer Film” and “A Note For Arthur Russell” from her new book, The Magic Border.

A standout moment was her performance of “Jasmine,” a moving cover of a Jai Paul song. The Dallas crowd responded warmly, absorbed in the heartfelt experience.

The artist’s ability to fuse music and poetry created a touching atmosphere, where emotions flowed freely. The Granada Theater became a space where Parks’ tender-hearted artistry resonated deeply with all in attendance.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

