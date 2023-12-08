Arlo Parks mesmerizes Dallas crowd at intimate Granada Theater concert

December 8, 2023 by

A musician on stage singing

Arlo Parks’ intimate set at Granada Theater was dreamy and inviting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

London-based singer-songwriter and poet Arlo Parks graced the stage at Granada Theater with an intimate performance on Wednesday night in Dallas.

The artist made a special stop in the heart of Texas, treating the audience to a unique experience ahead of her upcoming US tour in March, which unfortunately won’t include stops in the Lone Star State.

A theater facade

The iconic Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man on stage smiling speaking into a microphone

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail introduced Arlo Parks at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Growing up in South West London with her background – half Nigerian, a quarter Chadian, and a quarter French—Parks faced challenges in navigating her identity.

A self-described “black kid who can’t dance for s**t, listens to emo music and currently has a crush on some girl in my Spanish class,” she struggled with societal norms.

A full band on stage

The crowd listened intently during Arlo Parks’ sensitive set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician smiling on stage

Arlo Parks’ energy radiated from the stage through her smile. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Her childhood was underscored by a rich cultural tapestry, with Fela Kuti’s “Water” and Otis Redding’s “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” serving as early soundtracks.

However, the discovery of King Krule at age 13 would heavily influenced her music. She then ventured into hip-hop (like artists Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt and Loyle Carner) and rock (Jimi Hendrix, Shilpa Ray and David Bowie), as well as the subdued, pained sounds of Keaton Henson and Julien Baker.

These influences set the stage for her unique blend of hip-hop, rock, and confessional sounds.

A musician playing guitar on stage

Dani Diodato on stage with Arlo Parks in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Arlo Parks in Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Parks explains in her biography, “I would write stories so detailed you could taste them, while maintaining the energy and life of the hip-hop I loved.”

By the age of 17, she shaved her head, discovered her bisexuality, and produced a remarkable album’s worth of material that ended up on her 2021 debut record Collapsed in Sunbeams.

The album was nominated for both Best Alternative Music Album and Best New Artist of the year at the Grammys.

A musician smiling on stage

The joy of Arlo Parks. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing on stage

Arlo Parks performed songs from her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams as well as new tunes from new album My Soft Machine. Photo: Jessica Waffles

At the Granada Theater, Parks showcased her musical prowess and her personal journey.

A visual storyteller with a cinematic quality in her writing, influenced by horror films, streetwear, and abstract art, she engaged the Dallas audience in an unforgettable experience.

A crowd inside a music venue

Arlo Parks fans filled out the room at Granada Theater in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A set list on stage

The set list from Arlo Parks at Granada Theater in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The venue’s cozy ambiance provided the perfect backdrop for Parks to connect intimately with her audience. The warm and receptive crowd hung onto every note of her tender-hearted melodies.

She treated fans to a setlist blending favorites from  Collapsed, as well as tracks from her latest record My Soft Machine  released earlier this year.

The band also played a rendition of “Pegasus,” a song Parks recorded with American songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

A musician singing on stage

Arlo Parks earned two Grammy nominations for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, propelling her as an international artist. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician on stage playing keyboards

The band made a special stop in Dallas since next year’s tour won’t be passing through Texas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Parks seamlessly integrated poetry into the evening, reciting original works “Happy Queer Film” and “A Note For Arthur Russell” from her new book, The Magic Border.

A standout moment was her performance of “Jasmine,” a moving cover of a Jai Paul song. The Dallas crowd responded warmly, absorbed in the heartfelt experience.

A musician and poet reading a poem on stage

Arlo Parks read poems “Happy Queer Film” and “A Note For Arthur Russell” from her new book, The Magic Border. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

The view from the sound booth at Granada Theater. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The artist’s ability to fuse music and poetry created a touching atmosphere, where emotions flowed freely. The Granada Theater became a space where Parks’ tender-hearted artistry resonated deeply with all in attendance.

Find more information about the new album, next year’s tour, merchandise and more at Arlo Parks’ Linktree.

A musician on stage

Arlo Parks’ new album My Soft Machine is available now. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.