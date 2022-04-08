Behind the scenes: Arlo Parks pays a visit to KXT
April 8, 2022 by Jessica Waffles
Arlo Parks played 3 songs with her touring guitarist Dani Diodato for a KXT Live Session on April 7. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Arlo Parks stopped by KXT Thursday April 7 with her guitarist Dani Diodato before her Dallas show at Southside Ballroom. They played an intimate stripped-down performance of her songs “Hurt,” “Eugene,” and “Black Dog.” Full videos of the Live Session will be posted soon, but here’s a look behind the scenes at the shoot.
The session took place at the KERA / KXT performance studio with a small production team. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Arlo Parks answered thoughtful questions about her writing process and her poetry. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KXT Program Director Benji McPhail interviewed Arlo Parks for the KXT Live Session. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Arlo Parks has been on a North American tour with Clairo since mid-February, and their last date to play will be April 16 in Atlanta, GA. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Soundcheck. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dani Diodato is a London-based guitarist and composer. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Arlo Parks stopped in at KXT for a Live Session ahead of her show at Southside Ballroom on April 7. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Arlo Parks with KXT’s team. From left: Jackson Wisdorf, Benji McPhail, Arlo Parks, Gini Mascorro. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
