Arlo Parks stopped by KXT Thursday April 7 with her guitarist Dani Diodato before her Dallas show at Southside Ballroom. They played an intimate stripped-down performance of her songs “Hurt,” “Eugene,” and “Black Dog.” Full videos of the Live Session will be posted soon, but here’s a look behind the scenes at the shoot.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.