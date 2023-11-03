The KXT Local Show: Los Beckleys, Piper Byers, Matthew McNeal

We are headed full steam into the winter months, but luckily we’ve got plenty of new music out of North Texas to keep us snuggly and warm. Out of Fort Worth, Matthew McNeal gave us a sneak peek of his new EP, Love Was, with the song “The Hardest Part”and Friend Operation sent in their new song “Portrayal”. The band says they combine elements of emo, math rock, and post-rock for their unique sound. From Dallas, we checked out the new song from glam rock band The Dirty Shirts and Bob Cummins Jr. sent in a new track from his album Good American Songbook, which was produced at Echo Lab in Denton.

The Oak Cliff band says they make “sweet music for your ears” and that perfectly describes “Seratonin.” The song is the group’s sole release of 2023 (so far) and sounds fresh and new with a beat you can groove to.

Byers grew up playing rodeos and country bars in DFW before heading north to attend college at NYU. Now that she’s back, she isn’t wasting any time. Her new song “Meadow” was even featured in our KXT Insider newsletter.

McNeal is cofounder of Fort Worth’s Matte Black Sound Company in Fort Worth. He recently talked to my colleague Alec Spicer about his new EP, Love Was. We got a sneak peak of the EP ahead of its release with the song “The Hardest Part.”

