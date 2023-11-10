The KXT Local Show: Bastards of Soul, JONAVI, John Buffalo

This week brought us a new, soulful track from Dallas band Bastards Of Soul and a ballad from Fort Worth country crooner Cory Cross. We also heard from artists a little farther north- JONAVI sent in a track off her new EP from The Colony, and Denton-based new punk band CURL chimed in with “Modern English.”

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

The song and video for “You Let Me Down Again” were recorded shortly before frontman Chadwick Murray died unexpectedly in 2021. When the video premiered in October, band members told People that there wasn’t even supposed to be a shoot that day- it just turned out that filmmaker Paul Levatino was available to come to the session. The result is a bit of treasure that both honors Murray’s memory and captures a piece of North Texas music history. The band is set to release its third album, Give It Right Back, on November 17 – complete with an album release party and screening of part of the upcoming Bastards Of Soul documentary.

JONAVI recently released her debut EP, Blue Hour. She says that “Blue Lights” brings to mind hanging out and having fun with friends while being both hopeful and nostalgic.

Dallas artist John Dufillo is performing as Buffalo for his new project. He talked with my colleague Preston Jones about how John Buffalo came about, surviving some serious health issues, and his album release show- which is tonight at The Kessler.

The KXT Local Show- 11/9/23

Bastards of Soul- You Let Me Down Again

Los Beckleys- Serotonin

JONAVI- Blue Lights

CURL- Modern English

Primo Danger- Oh, The Stars

Peyton Stilling- Better

DEMOYEE (feat. Annie)- BICY

John Buffalo- Accidents

Corina Grove- In The Stars

Elaina Kay- Damn Sure

Cory Cross (feat. Andrea Young)- Reason To Drink

The Dirty Shirts- Midnight Cassanova

Alexandra- Funny

CHROMA- It’s Crunch Time

Issac Sloane & The Sound Brigade- Right Before Your Eyes

Featured Image: Chadwick Murray. Photo: Jason Chinnock.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.