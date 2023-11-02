PHOTOS: Mitchell Ferguson’s homecoming EP release show in Deep Ellum
November 2, 2023 by Jessica Waffles
Mitchell Ferguson’s Whole Lotta Sauce EP release homecoming party at Double Wide was a great success. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mitchell Ferguson celebrated the release of his latest EP Whole Lotta Sauce at Double Wide last Friday, packing out the venue and bringing his signature rowdy stage performance to the homecoming show.
Corina Grove and KVDE filled out the lineup, bridging genres and styles across rock, pop, alternative, hip hop, metal, and more.
Whole Lotta Sauce exudes an energetic and emotionally resonant vibe, with tracks delving into the complexities of relationships, personal growth, and empowerment. The EP combines introspection, inspiration, and contemporary pop sensibilities, creating a captivating and dynamic musical journey for its audience. Its diverse range of emotions and musical styles invites listeners to connect with their own experiences and find empowerment in the journey of self-discovery.
Check out a full breakdown of the Whole Lotta Sauce EP here on KXT.
Double Wide was packed out for the Mitchell Ferguson EP release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nick Snyder on lead guitar with Mitchell Ferguson. Photo: Jessica Waffles
In the moment with Nick Snyder (left) and Mitchell Ferguson (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles
The full crowd before Mitchell Ferguson took the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Ya’ll got sauce? Photo: Jessica Waffles
Dawson Slaby on bass with Mitchell Ferguson at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Whole Lotta Sauce is available for streaming everywhere now. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Nick Snyder lays down a tasty solo at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mitchell Ferguson and Dawson Slaby have been playing together for over a decade. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Steven Standlee on drums with Mitchell Ferguson at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The band in full swing at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Mitchell Ferguson’s sound on the new EP blends his older musical influences and new inspirations. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Smiles all around at the rockin’ EP release party. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Corina Grove opened the show at Double Wide on Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Corina Grove’s debut single “I’ve Been Here Before” dropped earlier this year in April. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Corina Grove’s latest single “In The Stars” dropped in early October, following her other 2 singles this year. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Michael Smith on stage playing guitar with Corina Grove. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jonas Martin on stage with Corina Grove at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Corina’s Grove’s stage presence matches her powerful voice. Photo: Jessica Waffles
The crowd showed up early to support Corina Grove’s set at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KVDE performed at Double Wide for Mitchell Ferguson’s EP release show at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KVDE’s latest single “One Step Closer” came out earlier this year in April. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jaret Lytle on guitar with KVDE at Double Wide in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles
KVDE’s new single drops on November 3. Photo: Jessica Waffles
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
