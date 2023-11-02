PHOTOS: Mitchell Ferguson’s homecoming EP release show in Deep Ellum

Mitchell Ferguson celebrated the release of his latest EP Whole Lotta Sauce at Double Wide last Friday, packing out the venue and bringing his signature rowdy stage performance to the homecoming show.

Corina Grove and KVDE filled out the lineup, bridging genres and styles across rock, pop, alternative, hip hop, metal, and more.

Whole Lotta Sauce exudes an energetic and emotionally resonant vibe, with tracks delving into the complexities of relationships, personal growth, and empowerment. The EP combines introspection, inspiration, and contemporary pop sensibilities, creating a captivating and dynamic musical journey for its audience. Its diverse range of emotions and musical styles invites listeners to connect with their own experiences and find empowerment in the journey of self-discovery.

Check out a full breakdown of the Whole Lotta Sauce EP here on KXT.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

