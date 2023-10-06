The Unlikely Candidates’ hometown show ends tour with a bang in Fort Worth

Last Sunday, hometown heroes The Unlikely Candidates brought their nationwide tour to a triumphant close with a high-octane performance at Lola’s Fort Worth.

After over a month on the road – spanning across California, Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, and more – the band returned to their roots for an unforgettable homecoming show on October 1 with northlake and Morning Buzz.

Known for their infectious indie rock sound and a knack for delivering electrifying live performances, The Unlikely Candidates have previously shared stages with heavyweights like Fall Out Boy, The Dirty Heads, and Cage The Elephant.

Their latest show in Fort Worth showcased that despite the rigorous touring schedule, their energy remained undiminished.

The atmosphere at Lola’s was nothing short of electric, with fans packing the venue to witness a band at the top of their game.

The Unlikely Candidates didn’t disappoint, leaving it all on the stage as they unleashed a setlist that spanned both old and new material, including tracks from their debut full-length album, Panther Island, which dropped in 2022.

Panther Island is a testament to the band’s versatility, offering a kaleidoscope of genres and styles that shift seamlessly from one track to the next. Lead singer Kyle Morris described it as a “greatest hits of the sonic worlds the band has inhabited over the years. Thematically, the album explores a wide range of topics, from the chaos of life during the pandemic to tales of twenty-something malaise and the various ways hearts can break.”

The album’s creation was a product of the pandemic, a time when the world stood still, and The Unlikely Candidates found inspiration in isolation. Despite facing numerous roadblocks over the years, the band persisted, and Panther Island emerged as a powerful result of their resilience.

The album title pays homage to their hometown of Fort Worth, often referred to as “Panther City.” As Morris explained, the “Island” part came from the feeling of everyone being on their own island during the pandemic.

In an interview with Unclear Mag, Morris shed light on the album’s messaging, stating, “Each song has a different message, really. There are songs about accepting yourself, especially your flaws. There is a lot of introspection, many of those are about processing what’s going or has gone wrong in relationships. There are songs about depression and dealing with that. Several messages in there.”

As the band’s homecoming show in Fort Worth came to a thunderous close, it was clear that The Unlikely Candidates had not only returned but had triumphantly reclaimed their place on the stage, reaffirming their status as a musical force to be reckoned with.

There are currently no upcoming shows announced for The Unlikely Candidates, but their supporting act northlake will be playing Sweet Tooth Hotel’s “The Playlist” event on October 13, presented by KXT alongside DAMOYEE, Rafa and more.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.