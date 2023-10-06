The KXT Local Show: Mary And The Matrix, Loren Kole, The Rosemont Kings

Local Music Month is in full effect and the celebration lasts all month long! Be sure to check out the featured artist of the day and check out our Instagram to keep up with special events. We started our favorite month of the year in style with new music from Dallas garage punk band Overshare, a new jam from Fort Worth rocker Averi Burk, and a cinematic indie song from Wesley Jensen and the Penny Arcade out of Denton.

You can see the full playlist after the highlights, and don’t forget to sign up for your free tickets to Get Loud With KXT at Klyde Warren Park on October 20th. If you are an artist from North Texas, then we want to check out your songs! You can submit them here.

According to the band’s YouTube page, the debut single from the North Texas band was inspired by strong female artists like Patti Smith, Celia Cruz, and movies like Pulp Fiction. The result is the hard-hitting, empowering rock anthem “I’ve Got Guns.”

The Dallas indie-pop artist wrote and produced “Medusa” herself a few years ago while she was processing the trauma and misogyny she experienced in the music industry. She recently released the song in hopes that it can be a beacon of hope to others as they navigate their own experiences.

What started as Oak Cliff neighbors getting together to jam has grown into an eight-piece ensemble that celebrates soul and funk. You’ll find “Six Feet Down” on the group’s debut, self-titled album.

The KXT Local Show- 10/5/23

Mary And The Matrix- I’ve Got Guns

Mitchell Ferguson- Whole Lotta Sauce

Igimeji- Crazy (For You)

Loren Kole- Medusa

Overshare- Cool Off

TIGRIS- Happy New Year

Parker Twomey- Counting Down The Days

Alexandra- Funny

The Rosemont Kings- Six Feet Down

La Bell- Sunday Evening

Electric Tongues (feat. Loren Kole)- Sweet

Averi Burk- Paradise

Wesley Jensen & The Penny Arcade- The World Is Ours

Lou CharLe$ (feat. xBValentine)- I Like The Way

CHROMA- It’s Crunch Time

Katherine Patterson feat. Lilly Lane- Artemis

Featured Image: Mary And the Matrix. Photo: Marina Hunter

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.