“Sounds of Deep Ellum” concert series kicks off in downtown Dallas Oct. 12

As Deep Ellum’s 150th year rolls on, the celebration shows no signs of stopping.

We’ve mentioned the Sounds of Deep Ellum compilation project previously on KXT.org, which was released on vinyl this summer and celebrated that LP’s arrival with a blow-out concert at the House of Blues — but the party isn’t over quite yet.

“Deep Ellum is a world unto itself,” said Gianna Madrini, co-founder of Deep Ellum 100, in a statement. “[It’s] the beating heart of the city, where past and present create a certain magic that can’t be bought or fabricated.”

That magic will manifest just a little further north on Oct. 12, when the PNC Patio Sessions concert series, held at Sammons Park, just outside the Winspear Opera House, will play host to the “Sounds of Deep Ellum Fall Music Series.”

The two-week event kicks off with an all-female line-up, featuring performances from Lorelei K, Skinny Cooks and Flower Child (aka FloZilla).

On Oct. 19, the series concludes with sets from Children of Indigo, Ducado Vega and Randy McGill.

The series is free to attend, and will also feature DJ L25 on the decks between sets, as well as the opportunity to purchase exclusive artist merchandise on-site.

Per press materials, “the goal of the series is to highlight the richness and diversity of Dallas’s music scene, by highlighting some of the city’s best performers.”

The Sounds of Deep Ellum project was, apart from an opportunity to showcase one of the city’s most vibrant artistic scenes, a callback to the late 1980s, when Jeffrey Liles, now the artistic director for the Kessler Theater and Longhorn Ballroom, helped compile the first iteration.

“I think the aspiration for anybody doing a compilation record that’s geographically specific is to show a sense of community and be able to export that,” Liles told KXT in July. “That was the motivation behind doing it the first time — to kind of identify this hotspot where a whole bunch of original music was happening. None of the artists sounded like each other.”

PNC Patio Sessions: Sounds of Deep Ellum concert series at Sammons Park, Dallas. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 19. Admission is free on Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 with RSVP.

