Dallas bluesman Bobby Patterson has more soul

Bobby Patterson. Photo: Annie Goodman

Bobby Patterson has had a long and storied career. The 79-year-old blues man grew up in southeast Dallas and started performing when he was just 10 years old. Already a legend in the blues and soul community, Patterson released a handful of gospel songs a couple of years ago after recovering from a stroke. I spoke with him when he released the first, “Praise His Holy Name,” in 2021

Patterson’s talents have found him on all sides of the music industry- not only did he create music, but he spent a good deal of time sharing it with others.

“I chase lightning and capture thunder, walk through the graveyard, and make the dead folk wander,” was his catchphrase when he was a popular morning DJ on the (now defunct) soul station KKDA-AM here in DFW. Patterson rocked the airwaves from 1997 to 2012, even being named best radio morning show by the Dallas Observer in 2005.

A soul legend, Patterson has been featured in Living Blues Magazine and was awarded the Willie Dixon Lifetime Achievement Writers Award from the Jus’ Blues Music Foundation in 2022. You can keep up with Bobby Patterson on his website or on one of his video updates on his Facebook page. A true North Texas treasure, Bobby Patterson has spent his life showing that he does indeed have more soul.

