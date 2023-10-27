October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

You can’t put DAMOYEE in a box. She is a composer, musician, singer-songwriter, producer, arranger, and recording artist with an eclectic sound. She plays piano, keyboards, synthesizers, acoustic guitar, and more. Yes, even the Keytar!

DAMOYEE (pronounced “Duh-MOY-yay”) attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts before heading off to Berklee College to study Film Scoring.

Growing up with soulful artists like Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder, DAMOYEE released her first EP, Thankful, at 13 years old, which taught her what it’s like to be a recording artist and producer. She followed that project with an LP, From the Bottom of My Heart, and a 12-track studio album, The Whole Truth, under State Fair Records.

DAMOYEE isn’t afraid of fusion. She seamlessly blends R&B, pop, jazz and folk, all while experimenting with electronic to make her own unique sound.

“I’m trying to continue delving deep into this hybrid of electro pop and ethereal R&B, or alternative R&B [but] still with hints of classical and jazz,” DAMOYEE told KXT contributor Preston Jones.

Her latest single, “don’t know,” showcases her ethereal vocals, backed by a classic R&B beat. The song is about how sometimes when you’re with someone, it’s “like talking to a brick wall. Talking to someone so thick-headed, it’s not going to go anywhere because they’ll never change,” she told KXT.

DAMOYEE has a strong social media presence, especially on TikTok. DAMOYEE performs live on TikTok every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. During these virtual events, DAMOYEE live loops, performs originals and covers, and song builds.

