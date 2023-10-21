Singer Allison Ponthier is from Allen, but it took New York to make her a Cowboy

Allison Ponthier. Photo: Property of Interscope Records.

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

Growing up in Allen, Texas, Allison Ponthier was self-proclaimed shy misfit. But during the she spent alone, she cultivated her relationship with words, diving deeper into her creativity and love for songwriting. She attended UNT and studied vocal performance, but after two years, she left the program. Instead, at the age of 20, she made a bold leap and moved to New York City, to continue to develop as an artist and songwriter.

In 2021, Ponthier released her debut EP, Faking My Own Death. The first single, “Cowboy,” opens up with the chilling line, “It took New York to make me a Cowboy,” a lyric about a girl from Allen, Texas coming face-to-face with her sexual orientation. For the first time, she was coming out as a lesbian, in New York, where she was allowed to be herself in a community that supported living your truth out loud.

Ponthier’s a force to be recognized and respected. She recently returned to North Texas to headline this year’s Dallas Pride Music Festival. And you can check out her new EP, Shaking Hands with Elvis, on all available streaming platforms. Find information on on shows and releases on her Instagram.

You can hear even more local music at noon Mon-Fri on Local Bites and on the KXT Local Show on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. If you’re an artist from North Texas, you can submit your music to KXT for consideration right here.

La Bell is a weekend and fill-in host at KXT. She shares some of her favorite songs during ‘R&B at 3’ on weekends.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.