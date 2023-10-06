Ben C. Jones. Photo: Marcheta Fornoff

October is Local Music Month, KXT’s celebration of the sounds reverberating throughout North Texas! Each day, we will highlight different local artists you can hear on KXT. Check back here, find us on our social media or tune in to 91.7 FM to see the day’s featured artist.

Hailing from and always representing Fort Worth, Ben C. Jones is a refreshing voice in the North Texas Music Scene. A singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, he can be seen on stage with his signature bucket hat around North Texas and beyond performing his genre-bending approach to music.

Tracks like “Just One Gun”, “Black Beach Boy”, and his latest single “She’s Fancy” really show off his musical chops and creativity, as well as a refreshing uniqueness. Ben has been, since his first release, a favorite of all the DJs at KXT. He has a creative process that’s unlike many musicians, composing all aspects of his songs himself, that really allows every aspect of his music to shine.

Ben has been a featured artist for Amplify 817‘s 817 Day Showcase, a guest on multiple podcasts, and has even had his work showcased on NBC’s Texas Today. Tonight, you can catch him at Sweet Tooth Hotel as part of the free collaborative concert series with KXT, The Playlist! You can keep up with new releases and show announcements by connecting on Instagram.

