The KXT Local Show: Member Campaign Edition

Since we are in a member campaign, I thought it would be super fun to invite Amy Miller back into the studio with me for the show. Amy was program director of KXT from 2015 – 2021 and launched the Local Show back in 2017. She turned over the keys to the show a couple of years ago, and tonight marked the first time she has returned for a visit. To mark the occasion, we took a look back at some of our favorite recent local music submissions and had a LOT of fun.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

“DESPEREAUX” is an ode to inclusivity, which makes the Dallas band even more endearing…. if that was even possible. The song is based on a French children’s book of the same name.

The Dallas ensemble has had a stellar year- their NPR Tiny Desk concert submission was even featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Top Shelf Youtube show. “Lavendar Lemonade” is a groovy jam that you’ll find on their new album Center Of The Maze.

The North Texas Neo Soul outfit is back with the upbeat “Crazy (For You)”. You can catch them at the State Fair of Texas- they’ll be on the Yuengling Flight Stage on October 3rd.

The Dallas-based singer and artist’s new song is packed with the hope and excitement of chance encounters during a fun night out.

The KXT Local Show – 9/14/23

FIT- DESPEREAUX

Morningbuzz – I hate all your friends

Pretty Boy Aaron feat. Tesia – Something Good

Igimeji- Crazy (For You)

Cure For Paranoia- Lavender Lemonade

Sarah Johnson- Lookin’ For Someone

Overshare- Prison

Lorelei K- Gucci Doom (Char-X Remix)

TIGRIS- Happy New Year

Northlake- Falling Out Of Fashion

Jacob Metcalf- Inheritance

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

