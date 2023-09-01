The KXT Local Show: Local Union, Crying In The Car, Ella Red

This week brought us a new project from Joseph Neville out of Fort Worth and a fast-paced smokey blues number from Dallas band Said The People. Wesley Gieger recently released his sophomore album and sent in a new track ahead of his album release show at the Kessler. We also revisited songs from Rosy L and Sarah Johnson and listened back to DESPEREAUX, the ode to inclusivity by Dallas band FIT.

The Dallas Americana band is set to release their debut EP, Midnight Gospel, in November. Last night, we had a sneak peek of the new song “Last Goodbye,” which will be released on September 8th, and we debuted Local Union’s latest release, “Melody Of a Sad Man,” a few weeks ago. The song brings to mind vintage storyteller vibes complete with stellar production.

Crying In the Car

Crying In The Car is a passion project from Fort Worth artist Joseph Neville. “Nobody Flies” captures the heartache and longing that comes with missing someone important.

Ella Red

The Frisco artist has a simple question- are you in or are you the way? Spoiler alert- if you’re in the way, then move. Ella tells it like it is in the infectious “Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is”.

(Warning- This song has lyrics that some might find offensive.)

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

UPDATE: This post was updated on September 1 to correct the release date of Wesley Geiger’s album, No Cigar. The album was released on August 11.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

