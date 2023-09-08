The KXT Local Show: House of Figs, Tela Bella, Alex O’aiza

The seasons are changing (I think), and lucky for us, Grand Prairie artist Ellen Once Again brought us her new song, “Sunshine Vibes.” Denton band Tela Bella sent in their new track and Fort Worth group House of Figs made its KXT debut with the dream pop tune “Siren.” We also listened back to the high-energy “Always There” from the Reveler’s Hall Band, the super-charged “Shark Attack” from Phantomelo, and Marc Musso‘s “Anxiety” – a song he wrote while he was having an actual panic attack.

The alt-pop band is led by Bethany Franco, who sings, writes and produces for the trio. You can almost get lost in the dreamy new song “Siren.”

The Denton duo is back with their second release – the funky “Evaporate.”

The Grand Prairie artist has been hard at work and he’s got a brand new video to show for it. The collaboration with Coffee Pot Films finds O’aiza flexing his acting (and dancing!) skills. KXT writer Waffles caught up with O’aiza at Ruins to talk about it.

The KXT Local Show- 09/08/23

Tela Bella – Evaporate

Alex O’aiza – Let You Go

House Of Figs – Siren

Pretty Boy Aaron – Something Good (feat. Tesia)

AVRA BOOM – Moving Through Ruin

Revelers Hall Band – Always There

Phantomelo – Shark Attack

Yeah Huh – Candlestick Park

Ellen Once Again – Sunshine Vibes

Rafa – Always

Marc Musso – Anxiety

Sally Renee – I Did It

Nite – Inside Of My Head

Eric Osbourne – I’m The Bear

