The KXT Local Show: About You, Carbon Love, Lovers&Lunatics

The seasons sure are changing and fall is bringing us tons of new music… especially out of Denton. Funk and Soul band Lovers&Lunatics sent in the new song “Ready To Go”, while new band Room 13 sent in the punk anthem “If The Kids Are United.” We also heard rinsewell– the new dream pop group out of Denton is a side project from Connor Caldwell and the band New Avenues. From Dallas, we revisited the new one from rapper Pretty Boy Aaron, and checked out new songs from About You and Carbon Love.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

Max Poscente is the force behind the Dallas project About You. Poscente said he wrote the latest release, “God Don’t Let Me Lose My Mind,” after a bout of depression and hopes that the song can help normalize openness and healing from depression and mental illness.

The new release from Carbon Love is a high-energy number that was influenced by the song “Electric Feel” by MGMT. Alex Beane heads up the project, and he said that he focused less on production and making a hit song, and more on having fun when creating “Your Man.” That fun totally comes across in the danceable indie track.

Lovers&Lunatics is a 5-piece funk and soul band out of Denton. “Ready To Go” is a fun, jazzy groove that’s all about wanting to stay home with your favorite person. Watch for the group’s debut album Mood Swings to drop on October 28th.

The KXT Local Show- 9/21/23

Carbon Love- Your Man

Olive Vox- Superstition

Pretty Boy Aaron feat. Tesia- Something Good

Xyzsa Love- Aoimine Daiki

Darstar- Pony Girl

Primo Danger- Oh The Stars

Cure For Paranoia- Three Stripes

Rosy L- Lowkey

Lovers&Lunatics- Ready To Go

Larry Gee- Walk Away

Room 13- If The Kids Are United

rinsewell- Wishing

Igimeji- Crazy (For You)

The Damnwells- Without A Heart

Blurry- Lonely Illusion

About You- God Don’t Let Me Lose My Mind

Yeah Huh- Candlestick Park

Featured Image: Max Poscente of About You by James Kung

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

