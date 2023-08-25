The KXT Local Show: Morningbuzz, Pretty Boy Aaron, AVRA BOOM

What a week for local music! Dallas band little image sent in their alt-pop song “Out Of My Mind,” and we had to check out the six piece rap-metal group We Are Band Nerds. (Seriously, what a cool name for a band!) Fort Worth artist Keegan McEnroe released the bluesy ‘Boom Or Bust” from his new album, Agnes, and we listened to a brand new song from Ben C. Jones that Jackson debuted last week – and that you’ll only hear on KXT – the funky track “She’s Fancy.”

The Fort Worth indie band is back with the incredibly honest (and catchy!) “I hate all your friends.” This one is off of their latest full length release, Newskies Mixtape.

Pretty Boy Aaron feat. Tesia

The Dallas indie-hip hop artist worked on this song for about three years before releasing it – and the result is a total jam. Lucky for us it premiered on our website – KXT writer Preston Jones caught up with Pretty Boy Aaron to talk about the song and his creative process.

The Dallas based singer, dancer and composer is working hard on her debut EP. We got a sneak peak with the empowering “Moving Through Ruin,” a pop-dance number that showcases Boom’s stellar voice and was produced by Josh Goode.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

