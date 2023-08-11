The KXT Local Show: Home & Away, Xyzsa Love, Olive Vox

North Texas brought the rock this week! Olive Vox kicked off the Local Show with the hard-hitting “Superstition”, and fellow Fort Worth group Lifeless Display – whose members are alums of Southwet High School’s Music and Sound Design program – sent in their new track “Drive Home.” Dallas group Local Union submitted the americana tinged “Melody Of A Sad Man”, and we got the sweet new love song from Booker T. grad Xyzsa Love.

“In The Name Of Fun” is told from the point of view of a scorned lover who realizes he was led on.

The twenty year old singer songwriter wrote and produced “adore u” all on her own. She says the song emphasizes what she has learned about her birth middle name (Love), through the form of adoration.

The Fort Worth band was founded by brothers Parker James and Caden Shea. KXT writer and photographer Waffles caught up with the band at the single release show for “Superstition”– a guitar heavy jam that will get stuck in your head.

The KXT Local Show – 8/11/23

Olive Vox- Superstition

Averi Burk- Gravity

Nash Blais feat. Bailey Vaughan – Cicada

Xyzsa Love- adore u

Damon K. Clark – I’ll Blame Myself

Kinsley August- Everything

dvd- Super Scary

Home & Away- In The Name Of Fun

King Booty Disco- SOS

Katrina Cain- Gold

Local Union- Melody Of A Sad Man

Lifeless Display- Drive Home

Jacob Metcalf- Inheritance

MaZing- Last Dance

John Norse- I Know

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

