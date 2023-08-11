The KXT Local Show: Home & Away, Xyzsa Love, Olive Vox

North Texas brought the rock this week! Olive Vox kicked off the Local Show with the hard-hitting “Superstition”, and fellow Fort Worth group Lifeless Display – whose members are alums of Southwet High School’s Music and Sound Design program – sent in their new track “Drive Home.” Dallas group Local Union submitted the americana tinged “Melody Of A Sad Man”, and we got the sweet new love song from Booker T. grad Xyzsa Love.
Home & Away
“In The Name Of Fun” is told from the point of view of a scorned lover who realizes he was led on.
Xyzsa Love
The twenty year old singer songwriter wrote and produced “adore u” all on her own. She says the song emphasizes what she has learned about her birth middle name (Love), through the form of adoration.
Olive Vox
The Fort Worth band was founded by brothers Parker James and Caden Shea. KXT writer and photographer Waffles caught up with the band at the single release show for “Superstition”– a guitar heavy jam that will get stuck in your head.
The KXT Local Show – 8/11/23
Olive Vox- Superstition
Averi Burk- Gravity
Nash Blais feat. Bailey Vaughan – Cicada
Xyzsa Love- adore u
Damon K. Clark – I’ll Blame Myself
Kinsley August- Everything
dvd- Super Scary
Home & Away- In The Name Of Fun
King Booty Disco- SOS
Katrina Cain- Gold
Local Union- Melody Of A Sad Man
Lifeless Display- Drive Home
Jacob Metcalf- Inheritance
MaZing- Last Dance
John Norse- I Know
