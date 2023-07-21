The KXT Local Show: Xyzsa Love, ¿Everything Is Temporary?, Broke String Burnett, Rosy L

North Texas musicians keep bringing the heat this summer! From Denton, we heard punk band ¿Everything Is Temporary?, mkn coffee sent in their new song from Anna, and Fort Worth artist Russ D sent in the cinematic tear-jerker “Dring You Away”.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights

Love graduated from Dallas’s Booker T. High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in 2021. Her new song is a total jam that is partly inspired by the anime character and basketball supestar of the same name from the show Kuriko’s Basketball.

I didn’t know I needed a punk rock summer anthem in my life, but I do and so do you. Luckily, this Denton band has us covered.

The Fort Worth alt-country artist released a 12-song concept album last winter called Doppelganger, and now he’s back and starting a new series with “Coyote”. The song follows our hero as he tracks down a deadly gunslinger in the wild west. The song comes compete with a stop motion music video animated by Jared Popescu from The Greylands Studios.

Mansfield artist Rosy L is originally from Laos and likes to introduce others to her culture by incorporating her native language Lao into her songs. She strives to write songs to promote self love and let people know that they are not alone in their healing journey.

The KXT Local Show- 7/20/23

¿Everything Is Temporary? – Meet Me At The Pool

Mitchell Ferguson- Love On The Line

Igimeji- Crazy (For You)

Xyzsa Love- Aomine Daiki

Primo Danger- Oh The Stars

Rafa- Always

ItsErnie- Take My Phone Away

Rosy L- Paadise

mkn coffee- falling again.

Averi Burk- Gravity

Sarah Johnson- Lookin’ For Someone

Jeremy Boothe- Silver Lining

Sally Renee- I Did It

Cure For Paranoia- Three Stripes

Russ D- Drink You Away

Broke String Burnett- Coyote

Featured Image: Xyzsa Love

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m.to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

