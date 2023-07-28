The KXT Local Show: Spencer Wilson, MaZing, Nathan Mongol Wells

The end of July finds North Texas musicians bringing the heat to the Local Show! Dallas artist Griffin Holtby sent in the rockin’ “Queen of the Underground.” The song was recorded with John Pedigo at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas and is loosely based on a woman Holtby dated a few years ago that he says is “a really sexy and really SMART writer.” Arlington synth-pop artist Kevowah made his local show debut with the catchy tune “Your Friend,” and indie-pop duo LemonTech sent in their second release from Dallas. “Outside The Lines” is the first song the pair wrote together, and they wrote it as a message to themselves from the future. We also heard new songs from Lewisville group Gratzi, pop-punk outfit 11:83 out of Denton, and John Danforth from Farmer’s Branch.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

The Allen, TX artist dropped his debut single last year, and we’re so glad we got our hands on it! “Roll The Dice” has such a feel-good groove that is perfect to carry us through the rest of the summer!

(Warning: This song contains lyrics some might find offensive.)

The solo project from Sonic Selection member MaZing skirts the line between hip-hop and pop. You’ll find “Last Dance” on MaZing’s new EP2 album.

(Warning: This song contains lyrics some might find offensive.)

Wells is the lead singer of Dallas band The Ottoman Turks and is gearing up for the release of his solo album, From A Dark Corner. “In Years” showcases Wells’ stellar songwriting by taking a bittersweet look back at the past

The KXT Local Show- 7/28/23

Spencer Wilson- Roll The Dice

Xyzsa Love- Aoine Daiki

Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy

Gratzi- Rebound

11:83- behave urself

Mitchell Ferguson- Love On The Line

Sarah Johnson- Lookin’ For Someone

Nathan Mongol Wells- In Years

MaZing- Last Dance

Flower Child & Jah Born- Chosen

Ella Red- Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Griffin Holtby- Queen Of The Underground

Kevowah- Your Friend

Kinsley August- Everything

LemonTech- Outside The Lines

Jon Danforth- Novelty

Market Zero- Bad Connections

Featured Image: Spencer Wilson

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m.to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.