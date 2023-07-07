The KXT Local Show: Sarah Johnson, Keegan McInroe, Sleepy Atlantis

Can you believe the year is already half over?!? KXT staffers have chosen our favorite local single releases of the year so far, but this week brought us even more new songs to consider when looking back at 2023. We got a soulful duet from Dallas artists Varcy and Julian King, a new release from Fort Worth group The Sellers, and a rugged country tune from Keegan McInroe. We even heard from Taylor Davis out of Colleyville; he recorded “All You Want For Now” with friends in a home studio in Austin.

Johnson’s bubbly summer jam was recorded at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas. The upbeat song captures the exciting feeling you get when you meet someone new on a night out.

McInroe’s stellar songwriting shines through on “Stoned and Broken Hearted” – the third release from the Fort Worth artist’s upcoming album Agnes.

The Fort Worth project comes to us from instrumentalist, songwriter, and arranger Bobby Zanzucchi. Sleepy Atlantis releases tend to contain sweeping string arrangements, and that formula holds true for the latest release “Lazy Recollection.”

The KXT Local Show- 7/6/23

Sarah Johnson- Lookin’ For Someone

Parker Twomey- Counting Down The Days

Lorelei K- Gucci Doom (Char-X Remix)

Keegan McInroe- Stoned And Broken Hearted

Dev Wulf & The Midnight Howl- Doghouse

Nite- Inside Of My Head

The Sellers – New Horizon

Averi Burk- Gravity

Varcy feat. Julian King- Gotta Move On

Carbon Love- Vertigo

Taylor Davis- All You Want For Now

Sleepy Atlantis- Lazy Recollection

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m.to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

