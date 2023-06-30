The KXT Local Show: The Dirty Shirts, Rafa, Sarah Savage

This week we have new tunes from Dallas rockers The Dirty Shirts, Gratzi chimes in from Lewisville, and we have a new love song from Spanish indie-rock group XICLON. Fort Worth rocker Ayden Trammel sends in his new track “Without You,” and solo artist Catho delivers a bittersweet, heart-string-tugging, love song.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

The Dallas glam-rock band is back with “Gin and Roses,” a song that slowly builds like a refreshing, cool drink on a summer day.

Rafa grew up in the Rio Grande Valley before heading north for college at UTD. We’re used to hearing Spanish hip-hop and dance tracks from Rafa, but “Always” takes a different turn. Rafa says the track is his first English endeavor, and the song showcases his many talents while capturing the indie rock shoegaze sound.

The Fort Worth artist is bringing total ’90s vibes with her debut single!

The KXT Local Show- 6/29/23

The Dirty Shirts- Gin and Roses

Ella Red- Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Ayden Trammel- Without You

Gratzi- Messing Around

Nite- Inside Of My Head

Cure For Paranoia- Three Stripes

XICLON- Frensesi

Rafa- Always

The Nancys- (I Was Tainted) And It Felt So Right

Matthew and the Arrogant Sea- Targets

Mountain Natives- We Call Each Other Home

Telephone House- Apollonia

Marc Musso- Anxiety

Sarah Savage- The Caterpillar Song

Catho- Hurt So Good

Dana Harper- Daydreaming

Featured Image: Nick Santa Maria of The Dirty Shirts

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m.to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

