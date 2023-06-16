The KXT Local Show: Kinsley August, Lorelei K, Yolanda Cruz

This week is the KXT Summer Member Campaign, so that means it’s been super busy up here at the station. BTW- have you made your gift in support of KXT, yet? 😀

Still, we were able to squeeze in some new local songs this week. Irving-based rapper TVTENDV (pronounced Tuh-ten-da) sent in the new song “Chasing Waves” and we heard the new synthesizer-soaked “Everything” from Dallas artist Kinsley August. We also revisited “Lifted” from Denton artist L25, and the soulful “Daydreaming” from Dallas artist (and former competitor on NBC’s The Voice) Dana Harper.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights

“Everything” is the follow-up to last year’s “Lavender”. August says the new song sounds like ‘the road is paved with synthesizers, nostalgia drips from a flying bass guitar, the vibe is laid back, the groove is sensational, and the music feels oh so right.’ And it really does.

The video for the latest release from the Dallas band debuted on KXT.org last week. Front woman Dahlia Knowles told KXT writer Preston Jones that “Gucci Doom” is a very personal song and the upcoming album is a return to pop for the group after last year’s Swimming Pool Eternity.

Cruz’s last release, “Sea Of Faces”, garnered a spot on the soundtrack for the horror film Terrifier 2. Now Cruz is back with “Alive”- a catchy tune that is part sci-fi and part funky goodness.

The KXT Local Show- 6/15/23

Lorelei K- Gucci Doom

King Booty Disco- SOS

TVTENDV- Chasing Waves

Painted Light- Home

Ella Red- Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Dezi 5- PICK UP YOUR PHONE

L25- Lifted

Kinsley August- Everything

Cory Cross- The Highway (Live)

Dana Harper- Daydreaming

Rafa- Trate Bien

Yolanda Cruz- Alive

Home & Away- Don’t Talk To Stranglers

Hotel Satellite- I Don’t Know Where To Start

Sleepy Atlantis- You Could Be Happy Again

Featured Image: Kinsley August, photo credit Corey Ray.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We'd love to hear from you!

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

