The KXT Local Show: Dezi 5, Pleasure Clone, King Booty Disco, Drugstore Cowboy

The first of the month brought with it a TON of new music from North Texas! We kicked off the show with a new soulful track from Dallas entertainer Dezi 5, heard a live version of “The Highway” from Fort Worth country crooner Cory Cross, and had a local show debut from Generational Wealth. We even got some disco this week from King Booty Disco!

Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

Run- don’t walk- to the next Dezi 5 show! Dezi is not just a singer, but an overall entertainer that has been delighting North Texans for years. “PICK UP YOUR PHONE” is a soulful slow jam that asks for acknowledgment of attempted communication. You really aren’t too busy to send a quick text.

Eric Rosener of the band Overshare and Saxon Standridge from Shibby have teamed up for this new, Dallas-based project. The group’s debut single “Leather” takes a look at love, intimacy, and jealousy.

A pleasant surprise this week in the form of the funky “SOS” from Dallas’s King Booty Disco (which may have just become one of my new favorite band names!)

The Dallas band recently moved to Nashville, but can still be found collaborating with NTX artists like Mitchell Ferguson. (Check out the video for their song “Dramatic” for a fun watch.) Their latest release “Big House” is an upbeat song about big dreams and how they might not turn out how you want.

The KXT Local Show- 6/1/23

Dezi 5- PICK UP YOUR PHONE

Dana Harper- Daydreaming

Generational Wealth- Heartbreak, Too

About You- Jessi

Ella Red- Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is

Ariel & The Culture- Dizzy

Drugstore Cowboy- Big House

Cory Cross- The Highway (Live)

Katrina Cain- Gold

Lorena Leigh- Whales

Julius- Smoking Again

Pleasure Clone- Leather

Posival- Summer Solstice

The Rosemont Kings- The Rosemont Groove

King Booty Disco- SOS

New Ellum- Green Eyes

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

