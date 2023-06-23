The KXT Local Show: Averi Burk, The Nancys, Wirerims

This week’s rain brought a fresh batch of new North Texas jams. Fort Worth’s Averi Burk sent in the high-energy song “Gravity,” and we heard “Strawberry Kiss” – the debut single from Denton duo Tela Bella. Dallas artist Paige Hill teamed up with Issac Sloan from Issac Sloan and the Sound Brigade for the rockin’ blues song “Go It Alone,” and the electronic industrial group Nite sent their new single “Inside Of My Head.”

I liked this song so much that I played it three times this week. Averi gave us an upbeat dance number just in time for summer!

The ensemble’s Instagram bio says that it’s a band that will “piss your mom off.” The group was formed in Forth Worth during the pandemic when members from the Cut Throat Finches, The Hendersons, Polydogs, Arenda Light, Bastards of Soul and even the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra started recording together at Niles City Sound. Their debut album, Cuss Words, just dropped today.

The Denton band is back with “Overlooked”. The song, recorded at Civil Audio in Denton, is full of 90s grunge vibes and is about not giving up during trying times.

The KXT Local Show – 6/22/23

Averi Burk- Gravity

Andy Yu- Pretty People

Nite- Inside Of My Head

Paige Hill feat. Issac Sloan- Go It Alone

Angel White- Villian

Varcy- See Me Hya

Cure For Paranoia- Three Stripes

Tela Bella- Strawberry Kiss

The Nancys- (I Was Tainted And) It Felt So Right

Lorena Leigh- Whales

Carbon Love- Vertigo

Corina Grove- Lost For Good

TIGRIS- Happy New Year

Wirerims- Overlooked

Nathan Mongol Wells- In Years

Angèle Anise- Safe To Say

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m.to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

