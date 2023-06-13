PHOTOS: Sunny War at the latest KXT Summer Concert at Klyde Warren Park

June 13, 2023 by

A musician playing guitar and singing

Sunny War headlined KXT’s Summer Concert Series at Klyde Warren Park on Friday. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The second installation of KXT’s Summer Concert Series last week featured Nashville-based artist Sunny War, supported by Las Los, a collaborative project with Paul Schalda and Max Shrager.

Sunny War’s fourth album Anarchist Gospel explores the conflict between self-destruction and balance and showcases her eclectic and innovative blend of gospel, folk, country blues, and experimental elements.

A wide shot of a park with people sitting in lawn chairs and on blankets on grass

Attendees lounged on the Klyde Warren Park lawn for KXT’s Summer Concert Series. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing guitar and singing

Sunny War is a rising artist that’s been nominated for the Americana Music Association’s 2023 Emerging Act of the Year alongside Thee Sacred Souls and more. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Her personal journey includes battles with addiction, the loss of loved ones, and a recent breakup, all of which shape the raw and resilient nature of the album.

Anarchist Gospel emphasizes the importance of feeling and dealing with emotions while seeking a balance between the good and bad in life.

A sign with upcoming live music shows

KXT’s Summer Concert Series continues through the end of July, featuring a variety of local music artists. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A stage and people sitting on grass

The hot weather didn’t deter music lovers from coming to support KXT’s Summer Concert Series. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sunny War is currently on a North American tour that continues through September and includes stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, California, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee and more.

KXT’s Summer Concert Series continues through the end of July, featuring performances by La Bell, Gollay, Jacob Metcalf, Honin, J. Isaiah Evan & the Boss Tweed, and Frankie Leonie.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy free music at Klyde Warren Park.

A musician playing on stage in front of an outdoor crowd

Sunny War released her fourth studio album Anarchist Gospel earlier this year, which documents the inner conflict of self-destruction and balance. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A photo of a mirrored perspective of a crowd sitting on grass

Featured artists on KXT’s upcoming Summer Concert Series will include La Bell, Jacob Metcalf, Frankie Leonie, J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed and more. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A wide shot of a large outdoor stage in a park

Sunny War is currently on a North American tour that continues through September and includes the Bragg Jam Music Festival in Georgia. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.