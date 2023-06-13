The second installation of KXT’s Summer Concert Series last week featured Nashville-based artist Sunny War, supported by Las Los, a collaborative project with Paul Schalda and Max Shrager.

Sunny War’s fourth album Anarchist Gospel explores the conflict between self-destruction and balance and showcases her eclectic and innovative blend of gospel, folk, country blues, and experimental elements.

Her personal journey includes battles with addiction, the loss of loved ones, and a recent breakup, all of which shape the raw and resilient nature of the album.

Anarchist Gospel emphasizes the importance of feeling and dealing with emotions while seeking a balance between the good and bad in life.

Sunny War is currently on a North American tour that continues through September and includes stops in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, California, Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee and more.

KXT’s Summer Concert Series continues through the end of July, featuring performances by La Bell, Gollay, Jacob Metcalf, Honin, J. Isaiah Evan & the Boss Tweed, and Frankie Leonie.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy free music at Klyde Warren Park.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

