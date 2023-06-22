Listening rooms are crucial to the lifeblood of a music scene. Luckily, along with their homestyle meals and crafted cocktails, AllGood Cafe in Deep Ellum serves up an opportunity for musicians too.

Songwriters Cameron Smith, Ryan Taylor and Ghost Cloak performed a song-swap last week on the AllGood Cafe stage, trading stories and original music they’ve made over the course of their careers. There were some deep-dives into writing from their earlier years, as well as songs that were written as recently as last week.

After the show, the artists sat down to talk about their recent releases and what’s coming next.

Cameron Smith just released what he calls a “digital 7 inch single,” Nurikabe. The title track kicks of the 3-song collection, with “Terra Damnata” and “Grass As It Grows” clocking in less than 5 minutes combined.

“It’s like when vinyl singles had B-sides and the whole thing was like ten minutes,” Smith said. “It was an impulsive release of a little home recording. [Nurikabe] is the only song I still play from [previous bands] War Party / Sur Duda days. I wanted to put this version out.”

The dreamy and haunting track “Nurikabe” features Smith’s iconic fingerstyle instrumentation, emotional layered vocals and harmonica. The whole collection is perfect for listening in your headphones while sitting by a lake and enjoying the world around you.

Smith has two singles produced by John Pedigo at Modern Electric in the pipeline, “Poison Summer” and “Under the Cover of Darkness” – expected to be released later this year.

Catch his next show July 6 at Tulips FTW with his band the Slings, Jakob Robertson and Jon Ruhl.

Ryan Taylor (of Yeah Huh, Oil Boom, The Rounders) is getting used to performing solo, as his group project Yeah Huh with Kenny Wayne Hollingsworth is currently on the back burner.

“I’m exploring things with this,” Taylor said of playing solo. “I’ve been putting it off for 20 years. I love being in a band.”

The last Yeah Huh single “Candlestick Park” dropped last November, telling a story about a friend planning to move to California.

“The song had been around for like ten years,” Taylor said. “It felt more new with Kenny working on it. We have some new stuff like three fourths done. It’ll involve Kenny getting back into producing. It’ll take some time. But planning on a single in the Summer.”

Catch Ryan Taylor solo on July 23 at Top Ten Records with Kate Fisher for the fourth installment of Sounds of Oak Cliff.

Ghost Cloak (Hasan Naeem) just released his latest single “Pop Rocks” last month – engineered and mixed by Andre Black (of Matte Black Sound) and mastered by Jessica Thompson. You may have heard this one on KXT Radio lately.

“I’ve been waiting for the right moment to release this one. It felt like a natural follow up ‘On The Line,'” Naeem said. “It’s an upbeat modern-day love song. I played everything on the track except drums [played by Andre Black]. It’s me trying to do my best Prince impression,” he laughed.

A new EP is in its beginning phases, and he will have a couple solo shows in July. Check out his Instagram page for show updates, as well as a new series of live session videos filmed at Church St Studios. A personal favorite is the “Je t’aime, J’adore” video.

Check out the AllGood Cafe online calendar for full events listings, including:

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

