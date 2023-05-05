The KXT Local Show: Electric Tongues, Angel White, mkn coffee

This week we heard new music out of Dallas from Dan Friedman, The Electric Tongues, and David Lunsford- otherwise known as dvd. mkn coffee chimed in from Anna, and we revisited “Key Lime Pie” from Fort Worth indie artist Denver Williams and “Villian” from country crooner Angel White.
Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.
Electric Tongues
“Sacred Love” has been a staple at the Dallas band’s live shows for a while, and now we have a recorded version of the crowd favorite!
Angel White
The McKinney cowboy recently performed at the CMT Block Party in Austin and now he’s all set to headline at the Kessler Theater. Katrina Cain (another Local Show alum! 😀 ) joins him on the bill.
mkn coffee
The indie band from DFW suburb Anna, TX was formed in 2021 and has been influenced by bands like The Smiths and The Strokes.
The KXT Local Show- 5/4/23
Electric Tongues- Sacred Love
The Dirty Shirts- Heart Attack
Remy Reilly- What Do Ya Know
Cure For Paranoia (feat. King Kie)- Lavender Lemonade
ItsErnie- Take My Phone Away
Alex O’aiza- Let You Go
mkn coffee- Are We Dancing Yet
Dan Friedman- Broken Soul
Revolvers- Lentamente
Igimeji- Running
Angel White- Villian
dvd- Think Before You Speak
Denver Williams- Key Lime Pie
Honin- Feel
Salim Nourallah- The Sound Of Suffering
Erin Kendell- Something So Divine
Featured Image: The Electric Tongues
The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.
Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.
