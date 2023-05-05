The KXT Local Show: Electric Tongues, Angel White, mkn coffee

This week we heard new music out of Dallas from Dan Friedman, The Electric Tongues, and David Lunsford- otherwise known as dvd. mkn coffee chimed in from Anna, and we revisited “Key Lime Pie” from Fort Worth indie artist Denver Williams and “Villian” from country crooner Angel White.

Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

“Sacred Love” has been a staple at the Dallas band’s live shows for a while, and now we have a recorded version of the crowd favorite!

The McKinney cowboy recently performed at the CMT Block Party in Austin and now he’s all set to headline at the Kessler Theater. Katrina Cain (another Local Show alum! 😀 ) joins him on the bill.

The indie band from DFW suburb Anna, TX was formed in 2021 and has been influenced by bands like The Smiths and The Strokes.

The KXT Local Show- 5/4/23

Electric Tongues- Sacred Love

The Dirty Shirts- Heart Attack

Remy Reilly- What Do Ya Know

Cure For Paranoia (feat. King Kie)- Lavender Lemonade

ItsErnie- Take My Phone Away

Alex O’aiza- Let You Go

mkn coffee- Are We Dancing Yet

Dan Friedman- Broken Soul

Revolvers- Lentamente

Igimeji- Running

Angel White- Villian

dvd- Think Before You Speak

Denver Williams- Key Lime Pie

Honin- Feel

Salim Nourallah- The Sound Of Suffering

Erin Kendell- Something So Divine

Featured Image: The Electric Tongues

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.