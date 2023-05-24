Summer concert preview 2023: Hot sounds on cool stages

North Texas has seen plenty of blockbuster musical performances on stages large and small thus far in 2023 — Taylor Swift, The Cure, SZA, Emmylou Harris, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Bruce Springsteen, to name just a few — but the summer months promise just as many highlights to come. Here are a few forthcoming performances worthy of your attention and your hard-earned concert dollars.

June

Koe Wetzel at Dickies Arena (June 9)

East Texas Koe Wetzel never met a musical boundary he didn’t happily ignore. The singer-songwriter is touring behind his recently released Hell Paso LP, and told me last year “I’m just hoping I can reach people. … If what I’m doing makes somebody [expletive] happy, then, at the end of the day, that’s all that really matters.”

Pixies at South Side Ballroom (June 24)

One of several fantastic touring packages passing through North Texas in the coming months, Pixies — touring behind its most recent LP Doggerel — will have Franz Ferdinand and Bully in tow.

Outlaw Music Festival at Dos Equis Pavilion (June 30)

If we haven’t mentioned it recently, Willie Nelson is having himself quite the year. The 90-year-old Texas icon is — where else? — on the road again this summer, bringing Whiskey Myers, Flatland Cavalry, Brittney Spencer. and Particle Kid to Dallas.

More noteworthy June shows

June 1-3: Abraham Alexander at Kessler Theater

June 2: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 6: Weezer at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 9: KXT Summer Concert Series – Sunny War and Las Los at Klyde Warren Park

June 10: Duran Duran at American Airlines Center

June 15: Love and Rockets at The Factory in Deep Ellum

June 17: Garbage at Dos Equis Pavilion; Jill Scott at Music Hall at Fair Park

June 18: Patti LaBelle at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

June 22: Big Time Rush at Dickies Arena

June 23: KXT Summer Concert Series – La Bell and Gollay at Klyde Warren Park

June 27: Bebe Rexha at House of Blues

June 28: Fall Out Boy at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 29: Bryan Adams at Dickies Arena; matchbox twenty at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30: Parker Millsap at Kessler Theater; Tanya Tucker at Billy Bob’s Texas

July

Steve Earle at Kessler Theater (July 7)

Acclaimed troubadour Steve Earle is a familiar figure on stages across the world, tirelessly touring while also maintaining a frightening prodigious output. Earle’s latest album is a tribute to a Texas legend — last year’s Jerry Jeff — and if you should miss his Kessler date, he’s also appearing the following night a few miles to the west, at Fort Worth’s Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall.

Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion (July 21)

Fresh from the February release of Queen of Me, her first studio album in six years, the Canadian superstar is spending her summer on a victory lap of arena tours, showcasing the new tunes, as well as the ‘90s-era classics.

Erykah Badu at American Airlines Center (July 23)

The Dallas icon and high priestess of left-of-center R&B and soul has appeared on many stages across her hometown, but this year, with her “Unfollow Me” tour, marks her inaugural arena headlining performance. Expect the unexpected.

More noteworthy July shows

July 5: Blink-182 at American Airlines Center

July 7: KXT Summer Concert Series – Jacob Metcalf and Honin at Klyde Warren Park

July 8: Paramore at Dickies Arena

July 9: Don Toliver at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 14: Ben Kweller at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

July 19: Jackson Browne at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 27: Greta Van Fleet at Dickies Arena

July 28: Eric Church at Dos Equis Pavilion; KXT Summer Concert Series – J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed and Frankie Leonie

July 29: Lil Baby at American Airlines Center; Natalia LaFourcade at Majestic Theatre; ZZ Top at Dickies Arena

August

Post Malone at Dos Equis Pavilion (Aug. 5 and 6)

The Grapevine-raised pop superstar comes back to his old stomping grounds for a pair of nights in Fair Park, celebrating his latest release, Austin (which, given that his birth name is Austin Post, hints that this new LP might be a deeply autobiographical affair).

Beck at Dos Equis Pavilion (Aug. 21)

Pound for pound, arguably the biggest bang for your indie rock buck can be had with the line-up alt-rock godfather Beck is bringing out on the road. He’ll be joined by Phoenix (billed as co-headliners), Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe, any one of whom could headline a room on their own.

LL Cool J at Dickies Arena (Aug. 24)

Billed as “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” (the acronym stands for “Frequencies of Real Creative Energy”), this blockbuster evening of hip-hop royalty is unlike much else passing through North Texas this summer. LL Cool J, the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Z-Trip, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Goodie Mob, Juvenile, MC Lyte and Rakim are scheduled to participate in what’s being described as a “one of a kind mash-up.”

More noteworthy August shows

Aug. 4: Killer Mike at House of Blues

Aug. 9: Jimmy Eat World at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 12: Andy Summers at Kessler Theater

Aug. 13: Daryl Hall at Will Rogers Auditorium; Trombone Shorty at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 15: Smashing Pumpkins at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 18-20: Metallica at AT&T Stadium

Aug. 20: Snoop Dogg at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 23: Counting Crows at Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Son Volt at Kessler Theater

Aug. 24: Rob Zombie at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 25: 50 Cent at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 30: Jonas Brothers at Globe Life Field

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter (@prestonjones).