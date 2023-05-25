PHOTOS: Fort Worth music venue The Cicada takes flight in former home of Main at South Side

May 25, 2023 by

A full band on stage

Celestial L’amour on stage at the The Cicada, a new Fort Worth venue. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The building that was once home to beloved Fort Worth music venue Main at South Side has been reborn into a new spot called The Cicada, and it’s ready to welcome live music lovers to have a good time.

Co-owners (and married couple) Tyler Anne Stevens and John Stevens opened The Cicada in March – giving musicians, comedians and community a place to gather and share art.

A full band on stage

Spring Palace opened up the show at The Cicada in Fort Worth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing guitar and singing

Chase Johnson of Spring Palace on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Cicada hosted Celestial L’amour, Denver Williams and Spring Palace on Friday night, showcasing some of Fort Worth’s cream of the crop.

Spring Palace opened the show, a new band who released their debut EP Whatever Happens in April.

Spring Palace drummer Seth Gamez on stage at The Cicada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Things look a bit different inside the music venue that was once Main At South Side. Welcome to The Cicada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

In a thoughtful interview by Patrick Higgins with Fort Worth Weekly, Spring Palace frontman Chase Johnson dives into the details of working with producer Peter Wierenga to navigate hiccups and pursuing music while entering mid-life.

“At some point, I realized I’m really happiest when I’m doing music,” he said. “If I had to put one hat on, I’d say that I’m a creator. I’m a person that creates things. That’s when I’m most happy, when I’m creating things, so I figured I needed to start something up.”

A woman on stage singing

Celestial L’amour’s powerful lead vocalist, who shares the same name as the band. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Celestial L’amouron stage at The Cicada. (left to right) Andres González, Jack Emery, Celestial L’amour, Luis Lopez, (drummer Ivan Gutierrez not pictured). Photo: Jessica Waffles

Celestial L’amour hit the stage next, on the heals of their early 2023 EP I Just Want To Be Missed.

The EP was recorded at Blue 13 with producer Greg Muzljakovich and mixed by Joe Burton.

A full band on stage

Celestial L’amour released their 6-song EP I Just Want To Be Missed earlier this year. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A singer on stage

Celestial L’amour’s heavenly voice cuts through the heavy riffs of the band that brings the darkness with the light. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The band’s powerful stage presence and sound cuts striking vocal melodies through heavy rock riffs, making waves in the Fort Worth music scene since its inception in late 2020.

Co-founded by Luis Lopez and (lead singer) Celestial L’amour, the formation of the group followed the disbandment of their previous project The Straits.

An art piece of Dolly Parton

A piece of local art by Jack Daw hangs proudly at The Cicada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Celestial L’amour. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Celestial L’amour is halfway through their next EP, which will feature companion music video releases.

Catch them at their next shows: June 9 at Friday on the Green (with Son of Stan, Holy Moly and Mike Graham) and July 22 at Lola’s Fort Worth.

Fort Worth visual artist Jana Renée drew Celestial L’amour while she was on stage, and gave it to her after the set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Denver Williams & the Gas Money closed the show, celebrating the release of their new EP Sing Along. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Denver Williams closed out the night, celebrating the release of his latest EP Sing Along.

The 5-song offering comes ahead of a 12-track country-inspired album in the works, which was recorded around the same time, between late 2021 and early 2022.

A musician playing guitar on stage

Denver Williams on stage at The Cicada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A steel guitar player and drummer on stage

Burton Lee (right) and Peter Wierenga (left) on stage at The Cicada as part of The Gas Money. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two women hugging

Live music supporters Honey Russell and Jana Renée at The Cicada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The music video for a Sing Along single “Key Lime Pie” premiered here on KXT in February, giving listeners a taste of Williams’ prolific genius.

Steve Steward wrote a beautiful piece about the EP release for Fort Worth Weekly, which landed Williams the printed cover just last week.

Two men playing guitar and singing

Denver Williams’ new EP Sing Along includes critically-acclaimed single “Key Lime Pie.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

A man playing music on stage with his eyes closed

Denver Williams is a prolific life-long songwriter whose genius comes through each song he presents to the world. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Williams brings a little magic to every to project he touches, exercising his creative intuition that often sparks a unique flavor in sonic realms.

There’s something inspirational in the way Williams weaves sounds and words together, as if creating a tapestry of life on which to reflect on.

A drummer on stage

Peter Wierenga not only plays drums but produced the Sing Along EP, among many other projects in the DFW area. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Denver Williams & the Gas Money. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Catch Denver Williams’ show in Dallas on June 4 at Three Links with Ben Nichols (of Lucero) and Silver Triplets of the Rio Hondo.

Stay up to date on his website and Instagram page for upcoming releases and shows.

Keep up with The Cicada on Instagram and Facebook.

A man playing guitar on stage

You can grab a copy of Fort Worth Weekly this week with Denver Williams on the cover. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Two muppets on a blacony

Statler and Waldorf above the audio booth in the peanut gallery at The Cicada. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. 

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.