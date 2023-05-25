The building that was once home to beloved Fort Worth music venue Main at South Side has been reborn into a new spot called The Cicada, and it’s ready to welcome live music lovers to have a good time.

Co-owners (and married couple) Tyler Anne Stevens and John Stevens opened The Cicada in March – giving musicians, comedians and community a place to gather and share art.

The Cicada hosted Celestial L’amour, Denver Williams and Spring Palace on Friday night, showcasing some of Fort Worth’s cream of the crop.

Spring Palace opened the show, a new band who released their debut EP Whatever Happens in April.

In a thoughtful interview by Patrick Higgins with Fort Worth Weekly, Spring Palace frontman Chase Johnson dives into the details of working with producer Peter Wierenga to navigate hiccups and pursuing music while entering mid-life.

“At some point, I realized I’m really happiest when I’m doing music,” he said. “If I had to put one hat on, I’d say that I’m a creator. I’m a person that creates things. That’s when I’m most happy, when I’m creating things, so I figured I needed to start something up.”

Celestial L’amour hit the stage next, on the heals of their early 2023 EP I Just Want To Be Missed.

The EP was recorded at Blue 13 with producer Greg Muzljakovich and mixed by Joe Burton.

The band’s powerful stage presence and sound cuts striking vocal melodies through heavy rock riffs, making waves in the Fort Worth music scene since its inception in late 2020.

Co-founded by Luis Lopez and (lead singer) Celestial L’amour, the formation of the group followed the disbandment of their previous project The Straits.

Celestial L’amour is halfway through their next EP, which will feature companion music video releases.

Catch them at their next shows: June 9 at Friday on the Green (with Son of Stan, Holy Moly and Mike Graham) and July 22 at Lola’s Fort Worth.

Denver Williams closed out the night, celebrating the release of his latest EP Sing Along.

The 5-song offering comes ahead of a 12-track country-inspired album in the works, which was recorded around the same time, between late 2021 and early 2022.

The music video for a Sing Along single “Key Lime Pie” premiered here on KXT in February, giving listeners a taste of Williams’ prolific genius.

Steve Steward wrote a beautiful piece about the EP release for Fort Worth Weekly, which landed Williams the printed cover just last week.

Williams brings a little magic to every to project he touches, exercising his creative intuition that often sparks a unique flavor in sonic realms.

There’s something inspirational in the way Williams weaves sounds and words together, as if creating a tapestry of life on which to reflect on.

Catch Denver Williams’ show in Dallas on June 4 at Three Links with Ben Nichols (of Lucero) and Silver Triplets of the Rio Hondo.

Stay up to date on his website and Instagram page for upcoming releases and shows.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

