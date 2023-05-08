The annual West Main Arts Festival celebrated its 7th year on Saturday, showcasing 25 local bands and 70 art/vendor booths along four blocks in Arlington.

The day of festivities featured stages sponsored by local businesses, treating attendees to a range of musical acts that showed the diversity of the Arlington music scene.

Among the vendor route, attendees could browse a variety of items, including paintings, sculptures, photography and more.

Some of the brick and mortar businesses and galleries of West Main were open for stop-ins, encouraging exploration into arts-minded shops like Catalyst Creative Arts and Create Arlington.

There is an atmosphere of change in Arlington, where new ideas are beginning to shape its growing hand in the DFW music and arts scene.

Bands have been coming out of Arlington by the boatload, and it seems like the city is here for it. Between staging free festivals/concerts, providing artist community resources and putting on special events like last year’s Takeout Tuesdays, the space between Dallas and Fort Worth is letting the world know it’s ready to help its creative community thrive.

West Main Arts Fest is currently organized by Downtown Arlington, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and revitalizing the downtown area.

The festival is one of many events and incentives that the organization oversees in its efforts to enhance the cultural and economic vitality of Arlington.

There are several events coming up this this month available to the community organized by Downtown Arlington. Here are some listings.

Check out the full calendar on their website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.