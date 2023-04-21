The KXT Local Show: Corina Grove, Nicholas Altobelli, Carson Aday

New music out of Dallas this week from powerhouse indie songstress Corina Grove, Nicholas Altobelli, Cryptolog, and college duo Sunrise Academy. BB Bean sent in an indie anthem about having commitment issues from Denton, and Garland band Loyal Sally went a little country with “Queen Of Hearts.”

Check out the full playlist after the highlights and if you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

Grove was born in Italy and raised across the United States. Luckily for us, she now calls Dallas home. Her debut single “I’ve Been Here Before” has completely blown us away!

Stellar songwriter Altobelli is back with the John Dufhilo-produced “All We Really Need”. The gentle love song also features Becky Middleton on background vocals.

The Flower Mound-based artist started his music career in the world of classical piano before making the turn to indie-rock.

The KXT Local Show- 4/20/23

Corina Grove- I’ve Been Here Before

TIGRIS- Happy New Year

Nicholas Altobelli- All We Really Need

Loyal Sally- Queen Of Hearts

Telephone House- Apollonia

Rafa- Trate Bien

Alexandra- I’m Not Good At This Anymore

Carson Aday- Molly

Ishi (feat. Electrophunk)- Ride Or Die

Mann Jugo- Heaven Sent

BB Bean- Flies and Mints

Cryptolog- Verticle Hold

Honin- Fell

Dali Voodoo- Daydream

Sunrise Academy (feat Rockstar 1000)- Bring It On

Abraham Alexander- Tears Run Dry

Sur Duda- Nobody Knows

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

