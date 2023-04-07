The KXT Local Show: Alex O’aiza, Mann Jugo, The Half Guided Hearts

The new music was abundant this week. Dallas’s Telephone House is back with a new song and new members- the former duo has now grown to a six-piece indie jazz ensemble! Fort Worth rapper ItsErnie asked us to take his phone away, and Matt Tedder sent in the bluesy “I Can Dream You.” We even had a throwback from The Fort Worth Cats– we checked out their 1981 release “Ship Of Fools.” I love a good throwback.

If you are an artist from North Texas, be sure to submit your music here.

The Grand Prarie artist is back with the rocking new song “Let You Go.” He says his new song is about the inevitable goodbyes that happen when a relationship starts to fizzle.

Wylie-based Mann Jugo shows his appreciation for women in culture through his music. This recognition shines through in “Heaven Sent”.

The latest from Dallas’s The Half Guided Hearts is filled with longing and country goodness.

The KXT Local Show- 4/6/23

Bad Lives- Never Forgetter

Revolvers- Lentamente

Flower Child feat. Jah Born- Chosen

ItsErnie- Take My Phone Away

Telephone House- Apollonia

Honin- Feel

Sam Cormier- 4321

The Plum Boys- Make Me Say

Alex O’aiza- Let You Go

TIGRIS- Happy New Year

The Half Guided Hearts- Looking Good

Mann Jugo- Heaven Sent

The Rosemont Kings- Rosemont Groove

Sarah Johnson- Highway Robbery

Matt Tedder- I Can Dream You

The Fort Worth Cats- Ship Of Fools

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.