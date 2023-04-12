Rainy weather didn’t stop the Spring on the Green kickoff show, but it did bring it inside for a classic candle-lit intimate setting at The Kessler.

Dallas artist Sarah Johnson‘s deeply autobiographical catalog illustrates a life of love, heartbreak, and hope.

The Dallas artist stopped between songs to give a little background on the inspiration of her songwriting – mentioning a fireman / songwriter she met at Americana Fest, the feeling of dancing with someone when you really wanted to be with someone else, and the explosive nature of love. She even makes up a word, “loveinaire,” when contemplating financial success versus living on love.

She talked about her Bumble dating app experience in a rural town in Montana behind her song “Red Bandana,” which has over 80,000 plays on Spotify. The music video for the song features a rodeo show and was shot in Flathead Valley, Montana – where Johnson spent most summers growing up.

After sharing the song, Johnson said that she had a full-circle moment while playing it – having a flashback to when she first played Spring on the Green two years ago.

“‘Red Bandana’ was an original song I was most proud of at the time,” she said from behind her guitar. “And today I have even more original music to share with you. It gives me a sense of appreciation for my musical journey from then until now.”

Johnson has been working on a full-length album with 12 songs, recorded by Beau Bedford at Modern Electric Sound Recorders and Charley Wiles at The Echo Lab.

She plans to start releasing singles in June and hoping for a Fall album release.

Catch Sarah Johnson at these upcoming shows:

May 4: Opening for David Ramirez at Firehouse Gastro Park (Granda Prairie)

June 2: Texas Music Revolution at Red Zeppelin Records (McKinney)

June 9: Opening for Sarah Hickman at The Kessler (Dallas)

Come out to The Kessler for upcoming Spring on the Green shows:

