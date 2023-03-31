The KXT Local Show: Revólvers, Honin, TIGRIS

Wow, there were a TON of local music submissions to sift through this week- which means that TLS was packed full of new music! And, we heard from all over North Texas. TIGRIS and New Avenues sent in new songs from Denton while XICLON and TVTNDV (pronounced Tuh-Ten-Duh) chimed in from Irving. Fort Worth band MOHAYNOW sent in “Lo Fi Junkie” from their new EP Sick, and we got new songs from Sam Cormier, Honin and Revólvers out of Dallas. Richardson-based artist Marc Musso even sent a new slow jam from Richardson! 😀

If you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

While this Dallas band is new to the Local Show, bassist Asher Roberts has been known to make an appearance or two. The new four-piece calls themselves a “Texican” band and their debut single “Lentamente’ is a smoky fast paced indie western.

Honin’s new EP Bitter Cup is the follow-up to 2019’s Made to Grow. You can hear the reference to the EP title in “Feel”. Honin’s pristine voice cuts straight through the background in this indie-pop number about hitting your limit in a relationship.

What a great band! The four-piece splits time between Denton and Nashville and is currently working with Don Bermudez, (who has spent time in bands like …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Rayland Baxter, and Forget Cassettes) writing and recording their debut record. Until it is released, enjoy the fast-paced, punk-tinged “Happy New Year.”

The KXT Local Show- 3/30/23

Revólvers- Lentamente

Hayden Miller- Monoco Daydream

TIGRIS- Happy New Year

Honin- Feel

Zebra Troop- Dopamine

LJ Wilkes feat Averi Burk- Soul Searching

TVTNDTV feat.Lydie- Smile

Sam Cormier- 4321

Angel White- Villian

Idania- Gracias Y Chao

XICLON- Tuve Una Idea

MOHAYNOW- Lo Fi Junkie

The Half Guided Hearts- Forget

New Avenues- Flourish

Marc Musso- Says

Featured Image: Revolvers live at Ruins in Deep Ellum.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for North Texas Public Broadcasting.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.