The KXT Local Show: Hayden Miller, Loners Club, About You

Some great music came with the storms this week. Fort Worth artists Hayden Miller and Matt Tedder both chimed in with amazing new jams, while Glitter, Ruff Wizard and About You sent in songs from Dallas. We even had a Local Show debut this week from Loners Club!

You can see the entire playlist after this week's highlights

Miller joined forces with Taylor Tatsch from Shadows of Jets and Nolan Roberson from The Hendersons to make a song that had the feel of Elton John and David Bowie with a little Queen mixed in. The result is the very successful “Monoco Daydream.”

Loners Club touches on themes of love, light, sex, mental health, abandonment, and being extremely honest in her music. “Princess Charming” perfectly captures that feeling of wanting to jump head first into new love.

(Warning: This song contains lyrics some might find offensive.)

The Dallas band has adapted real stories they heard from family, friends and fans into songs for their upcoming album. Check out the (amazing) video for “MoNa.”

The KXT Local Show- 3/2/2023

Hayden Miller- Monoco Daydream

Bad Lives- Tired Of You

Zebra Troop- Dopamine

Loners Club- Princess Charming

Carbon Love- Back To Life

Glitter- Disaster

Matt Tedder- Growing Up

Squeezebox Bandits- Check To Check

BeMyFiasco- Bad Dream

Wyatt Coates- Hard Times

About You- MoNa

Painted Light- Home

Katrina Cain- Gold

Broke String Burnett- She Turned Into A Shadow

Ruff Wizard- To My Love

Featured image photo credit: Hayden Miller by Zach Burns.

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated and hosted by Nilufer Arsala. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8pm to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Nilufer is the midday and Local Show host on KXT. She’s also the Manager of Radio Operations for KERA and KXT.

