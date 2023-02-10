The KXT Local Show: Northlake, Maceo Plex feat. Ishi, Zebra Troop

This week brought new music out of Dallas from Northlake, a bitter ode to toxic relationships from The Chinaskis, and the 60’s tinged team up of Cryptolog with Fort Worth singer/songwriter Catho. Denton band Wirerims released the new alt track “Winter Sun”, and we even revisited Barcelona Dr. with Posival.

You can see the entire playlist after this week’s highlights, and if you are an artist from North Texas, submit your music here.

The latest release from the Dallas indie rockers mourns a relationship as the magic begins to fade.

Dallas-based DJ and produced Maceo Plex is known for creating immersive experiences for audiences on the club and festival circuit. It only makes sense that he’s teamed up with experimental artist Ishi for the new song “Moon Sky.”

Multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter Brandon Shephard heads this Arlington-based alt-jazz/psych project.”Dopamine” doesn’t just bring the fun… it brings the funk.

The KXT Local Show- 2/9/23

Northlake- Falling Out Of Fashion

Raging Bunch- Angel

Cryptolog feat. Catho- Strange Holiday

Maceo Plex feat. Ishi- Moon Sky

Rafa- La Receta

Lorelei K- Lying Love

FIT- Pleasure + Pain

Zebra Troop- Dopamine

Sunrise Academy- I Found A Haven

Elaina Kay- Gentleman

Parker Twomey- Counting Down The Days

Wirerims- Winter Sun

Posival- Barcelona Dr.

Lou CharLe$ feat. xBValentine- I Like The Way

The Chinaskis- Believe Me

Market Zero- Bad Connections

